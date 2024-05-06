Ministry of Defence targetted in cyber-attack by 'China' as details of serving military personnel accessed in breach

6 May 2024, 22:56 | Updated: 6 May 2024, 22:58

Placard outside the British Ministry of Defence headquarters of the Armed Forces
Placard outside the British Ministry of Defence headquarters of the Armed Forces. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Ministry of Defence has fallen victim to a cyber attack, claimed to be conducted by the Chinese state.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ministry of Defence has fallen victim to a cyber-attack, claimed to be conducted by the Chinese state.

The hack is understood to have targetted the MoD's payrolls system which contains the personal details of serving military personnel.

The Chinese state was behind the attack, Sky News reported. This was not immediately confirmed by the MoD.

The ministry is yet to confirm the extent of the breach and if any information was taken.

Defense secretary Grant Shapps is expected to make a statement on the reported cyber-attack to MPs in the Commons on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a toast at a state dinner, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a toast at a state dinner, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Donald Trump threatened with jail over gag order violations as ex-president's 'hush money' trial continues

Read More: Israel launches strikes on Rafah and dismisses latest Gaza ceasefire proposal as 'ruse' despite Hamas accepting terms

Chinese "state-affiliated actors" were recently blamed for two other cyberattacks in the UK - one on the Electoral Commission - which were described by Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron as "completely unacceptable".

The hack is not expected to affect MoD salary payments this month, it is understood.

The personal data system is managed by an external contractor and not by the MoD.

No data immediately relating to international security has been obtained.

It is understood the MoD has now taken the system off-line and has dispatched investigators to examine the breach.

It has also alerted veterans' organisations to the breach as part of notifying those affected.

LBC has contacted the MoD for comment.

