Hamas accepts terms of Gaza ceasefire proposal but Israel indicates deal is unacceptable

By Christian Oliver

Hamas says it has accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal but Israel has indicated that it would not agree to the 'softened' deal.

Hamas issued a statement on Monday saying its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had confirmed it approved the proposal in a phone call with Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence minister.

The immediate details of what the proposed agreement entails have not yet been released.

Hamas said in its statement: “The mujahid brother Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas movement’s political bureau, had a phone call with the Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, and with the Egyptian Minister of Intelligence, Abbas Kamel, and informed them of the Hamas movement’s approval of their proposal regarding the ceasefire agreement.”

Responding to Hamas's announcement, an Israeli official granted anonymity told Reuters that the deal had been 'softened' and was not acceptable to Israel.

The official said the proposal includes "far-reaching" conclusions that Israel does not agree to.

“This would appear to be a ruse intended to make Israel look like the side refusing a deal," the Israeli official said.

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike on the east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Al Jazeera, citing sources, said the ceasefire proposal includes three phases, each lasting 42 days.

The first phase would include a truce along with Israel's withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor that used to divide northern and southern Gaza.

A second phase then includes the approval of a permanent cease on the use of military and hostile operations and Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza. A third phase includes a provision approving an end to the blockade of Gaza.

Israel is yet to make a formal announcement about the deal but media outlets in the country reported that the government would not accept the deal.

Talks around a ceasefire have been ongoing for some time, with Israel demanding the return of hostages currently being held in captivity by Hamas.

An official for Hamas earlier said the ball was "now in Israel's court" and the government must now decide whether it accepts or "obstructs" a truce in Gaza.

"After Hamas agreed to the mediators' proposal for a ceasefire, the ball is now in the court of Israeli occupation, whether it will agree to the ceasefire agreement or obstruct it," the official, granted anonymity, told the AFP news agency.

Cheers rang out in Gaza following news that Hamas had accepted the deal. Children were pictured jumping up and down outside the al-Aqsa hospital in central Gaza while others banged together pots and pans in celebration.

Hamas is thought to still hold more than 90 alive hostages from its October 7 onslaught. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been under pressure to oversee their return to the country.

It comes as the Israeli army ordered about 100,000 Palestinians on Monday to begin evacuating from Rafah, signalling that a ground invasion could be imminent.

Palestinians celebrate in a streets of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, after Hamas announced it has accepted a truce proposal, May 6, 2024. Picture: Getty

Around a million Palestinians have found refuge in Rafah after Israel's strikes and military actions across the region, where people have been huddled into tents and overcrowded living spaces.

The conflict has driven around 80 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes and has destroyed several cities.

More than 34,500 people have been killed in Gaza, according to local health officials.

Israeli officials said those being ordered to evacuate Rafah would move from the city to a nearby Israel-declared humanitarian zone called Muwasi, a makeshift camp on the coast.

Tensions also escalated on Sunday when Hamas fired rockets at Israeli troops on the border with Gaza near Israel's main crossing for delivering humanitarian aid, killing four soldiers. Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes on Rafah killed 22 people, including children and two infants, according to a hospital.