Fake police officer waving 'warrant card' tried to stop woman on M1 in terrifying mirror of Sarah Everard's murder

7 May 2024, 10:07 | Updated: 7 May 2024, 10:10

Fake police officer waving 'warrant card' tried to pull over woman on M1 in chilling echo of Sarah Everard's murder
Fake police officer waving 'warrant card' tried to pull over woman on M1 in chilling echo of Sarah Everard's murder. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A motorist was ordered to stop on a motorway by a man posing as a police officer with a 'look-alike warrant card', in a chilling incident reminiscent of the murder of Sarah Everard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The shocking event, which took place on the Northbound stretch of the M1 motorway, saw the motorist pulled over by the fake officer, with police now revealing they will not be opening a criminal investigation.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was left traumatised and "shaking" after the unidentified man drove up beside her at high speed in an unmarked car in March 2023.

Now, police have said they will not be investigating the incident - despite the woman reporting the man's number plate to police.

It comes as it was revealed the man in question, despite not being a serving police officer, had previously worked for the force.

Two police forces have now apologised, following a series of blunders which saw it logged as a "complaint investigation as opposed to a criminal investigation".

The woman, who spoke to the BBC following the incident, was ordered to pull over on the stretch of motorway near Leicestershire by a man waving what appeared to be a fake police warrant card.
The woman, who spoke to the BBC following the incident, was ordered to pull over on the stretch of motorway near Leicestershire by a man waving what appeared to be a fake police warrant card. Picture: Alamy

The woman, who spoke to the BBC following the incident, was ordered to pull over on the stretch of motorway near Leicestershire by a man waving what appeared to be a fake police warrant card.

However, the woman refused to stop for the "fake officer" who appeared "angry" behind the wheel, with the incident reminiscent of the actions of cop Wayne Couzens in the case of Sarah Everard.

Sarah Everard was raped and murdered in March 2021 by serving police officer Couzens, who used his police warrant card to falsely arrest the 33-year-old in Clapham, South London.

Read more: Chainsaw-wielding attacker runs at police down Paisley street as two officers are injured

Despite the woman reporting the man to police - even submitting his car registration plate as part of the report, the force failed to investigate or even speak to the man in question.

As part of the interview, the woman describes the driver as "a fake policeman who wanted to do me harm".

The woman admits she was speeding as part of the incident, travelling at around 80mph.

The woman was ordered to pull over on the stretch of M1 near Leicestershire.
The woman was ordered to pull over on the stretch of M1 near Leicestershire. Picture: Alamy

The woman describes how the man in question crossed in front of her before pulling ahead in the outside lane.

The woman then drove up behind him in the same lane, before noticing the driver wave a small black wallet out of his window - a wallet she described as having a royal-style symbol, similar to that of a police officer.

Believing it to be a police warrant card, the woman said: “Immediately, I thought he’s a policeman. I’m speeding, I should pull over.”

However, she felt too uneasy to pull over, so instead switched to the middle lane.

The man slowed down and drove in parallel to her vehicle.

Read more: Cocaine bust after 500kg class A haul worth £40m leads cops to make four arrests in major investigation

“He leaned over holding the steering wheel with one hand. He was driving alongside me all the time, shouting to pull over. He was really angry. I felt really stressed," she said.

“He’s looking at me, not the road ahead and the window wasn’t open on my side, but it was on his passenger side and he’s waving the badge that I can clearly see is a black wallet with a police crest badge stuck on the outside.

"I immediately thought of Wayne Couzens and David Carrick. I was genuinely frightened. I was shaking. I was gripping the steering wheel,” she recounted.

The woman reported the man to the police as soon as she could stop, however, by that point she had entered an area overseen by Derbyshire police.

"I immediately thought of Wayne Couzens and David Carrick. I was genuinely frightened. I was shaking. I was gripping the steering wheel,” she recounted.
"I immediately thought of Wayne Couzens and David Carrick. I was genuinely frightened. I was shaking. I was gripping the steering wheel,” she recounted. Picture: Alamy

She was initially told by the force that he was a Northamptonshire police officer, however, because it was initially treated as a complaint rather than a crime, it was Northamptonshire who were responsible for dealing with it.

Shockingly, it was then revealed in the months following the incident that the man was not a working police officer.

An initial investigation revealed he had worked in a civilian role, but for a contractor and not the force.

It also revealed he had left the role months before the motorway incident took place.

The discovery saw Northamptonshire Police pass the complaint to Leicestershire Police, switching it to a crime report.

However, the delay in processing the report correctly meant the CCTV footage had by this point been deleted.

According to the woman, it took until the end of August for Leicestershire Police to log the incident as an alleged crime of impersonating a police officer.

The delays meant this case was logged at the end of the six-month limit in place for prosecuting such an offence.

In a statement, it told BBC News: “Leicestershire police takes any report of impersonation of a police officer extremely seriously. However, on this occasion our response did fall below the expected standard.”

The Professional Standards Department of Northamptonshire Police also apologised in a letter to the woman which was sent in February of this year.

It says: “Ultimately you have been given a poor service throughout the life of this investigation.

"You were left feeling distressed following a male’s actions and this should have been investigated as a crime from the outset.

"Unfortunately, early misinformation that this male was a police officer with Northamptonshire Police led to this becoming a complaint investigation as opposed to a criminal investigation.”

In the letter, the force promised to speak to the man - now 12 months on from the initial incident.

Northamptonshire Police also subsequently revealed there had been no record of the man returning his ID card following his exit from the role.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Commuters have been urged not to drive this weekend as M25 closure could leave drivers hit with £12.50 charge

Drivers face paying ULEZ charge if they ignore diversions when M25 closes yet again this weekend

The Ministry of Defence has fallen victim to a cyber attack

China accused of hacking personal details of every single member of the armed forces but Beijing dismisses ‘smear’

Fern Britton's stalker drove 200 miles to stay in presenter's holiday cottage after her marriage ended

Fern Britton's stalker drove 200 miles to stay in presenter's holiday cottage after her marriage ended

‘Instagram famous’ Menorca village threatens to close following 'stampede’ of phone-wielding tourists

‘Instagram famous’ Menorca village threatens to close following 'stampede’ of phone-wielding tourists

This year's Met saw teams of ten help stars manoeuvre their outfits.

Met Gala 2024: A rundown of the weird and wonderful looks from the evening

Two-thirds of Brits are unaware of new EU travel changes coming in.

Two-thirds of UK adults unaware of new EU travel rules coming in for British holidaymakers this year

Netherlands Israel Palestinians Europe Protests

Arrests in Amsterdam as police break up pro-Palestinian camp at university

Keir Starmer Congratulates David Skaith On His Election To York And North Yorkshire Mayor

Rachel Reeves slaps down PM's hung Parliament claims & 'deluded' Tories 'gaslighting' Brits on economy

Russia Putin Inauguration

Vladimir Putin begins fifth term in glittering Kremlin ceremony

Biden

Bernie Sanders stays in Joe Biden’s corner despite saying Gaza is his Vietnam

A British DJ has revealed he is 'lucky to be alive' after he and his crew were attacked by an armed gang in Brazil

British DJ 'lucky to be alive' after 'carjackers wielding AK-47s' chased him down Brazillian motorway after gig

South Africa Building Collapse

Death toll rises after building collapse in South Africa

A mini-heatwave is on the way

Exact date UK will be hotter than Corfu as mini-heatwave to see temperatures soar - becoming 'hottest day of the year'

Serbia China

Xi visits Serbia on 25th anniversary of Nato’s bombing of Chinese embassy

Created in Switzerland by international firm Victorinox, the historic pocket multi-tool is now having to change tact following a worldwide crackdown on bladed articles.

Swiss Army Knife makers forced to develop new pocket tools as blade is removed in crackdown

India

Indians voting as Narendra Modi takes aim at country’s Muslims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ministry of Defence has fallen victim to a cyber attack

China suspected of hacking MoD and ‘stealing details of 270,000 armed forces personnel’ in huge data breach
FAA Boeing 787

Inquiry launched over false inspection claims linked to Boeing 787 plane

Erin Patterson, 49 (L) has been charged with murder. Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the beef wellington

Mushroom poison murder suspect pleads not guilty as she makes huge decision over trial

Chainsaw-wielding attacker runs at police down Paisley street as two officers are injured

Chainsaw-wielding attacker runs at police down Paisley street as two officers are injured

Russia Putin Inauguration

Vladimir Putin to begin fifth term as president of Russia

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

Israel has taken control of the Rafah crossing

Israel takes control of Rafah crossing in Gaza after dismissing Hamas' ceasefire proposal as 'ruse'
King Charles is "very good" after returning to public duties

King Charles feeling 'very good' as he returns to public duties after cancer diagnosis, says Penny Mordaunt
Israel Palestinians

Joe Biden warns Benjamin Netanyahu against major Rafah offensive

APTOPIX Boeing Astronaut Launch

Boeing calls off first astronaut launch because of valve issue on rocket

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson

Princess Beatrice gives rare update on mother Sarah Ferguson’s cancer battle after ‘bumpy health scare’
A video footage of the King's Coronation has been released by the royal family

King Charles marks first Coronation anniversary with montage of 'unseen' clips to celebrate historic day
The Royal Lodge is crumbling despite Prince Andrew's promise to King Charles to renovate the £30m property after refusing to be evicted from his home of 20 years.

Prince Andrew 'lets Royal Lodge fall into disrepair' after King tried to move brother into Frogmore Cottage

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit