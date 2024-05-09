Army issues update on Household Cavalry horses seriously injured in rampage across London

The British Army has issued an update on the recovery of two injured military horses. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Two military horses that were seriously injured during a rampage across London are making progress, the British Army has said in an update.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Quaker, a Cavalry black, and a grey called Vida bolted off after being spooked by builders moving rubble while they were on an extended exercise in Belgravia with five other horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry.

Five people were injured after the horses ran loose through central London, with one horse pictured covered in blood as it ran through the streets of the capital.

In an update on Thursday, the British Army revealed that Quaker has "shown significant improvement and progresses towards what is expected to be a full recovery".

Meanwhile, Vida who was seen covered in blood, “continues to make progress”.

"He remains under close and careful professional veterinary observation as his wounds heal," the army said.

"We are so thankful for everyone's concern and expressions of support, and for all those involved in their care."

Four service personnel were thrown from their horses and five of the animals got loose, smashing into vehicles, including a double-decker bus, and causing several injuries.

In an update at the end of last month, the army said: “Of the soldiers injured, two are still undergoing treatment in hospital but will make a full recovery.

"The remainder have returned to work."

Read more: ‘Height of naivety’: Shapps' fury at ‘misguided’ Palestine protestors blocking UK shipyard where Navy ships are built

Read more: Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight on busy north London street, as police launch murder investigation

The Major General's annual inspection of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. Picture: Alamy

He added: "Healing takes time - please be patient as we support that process. The soldiers and horses are all receiving the very best of care."

The horses who broke loose were later named as Vida, Trojan, Quaker and Tennyson.

The incident occurred near Buckingham Palace Road, where witnesses saw a serviceman thrown from his horse and one of the loose animals crashed into a taxi waiting outside the Clermont Hotel, shattering windows.

Speaking to LBC, the taxi driver described the moment his car was hit by Vida in the rampage.

Faraz said he was sitting in his car waiting for a passenger outside the Clermont Hotel when the right side of his vehicle was smashed into.

“I was just sitting by he car with my passenger.. I didn’t see the horse hit my car, I was like smashed senseless the people just came by my car to check ‘are you ok’," he said.

“It was just like a smash, his head hit it very hard and then [went] down. I saw about three four horses, and I think it was the white horse which hit my car."

Two horses were then seen running in the road near Aldwych, one of which appeared to be covered in blood, which the Army said was "consistent with lacerations".

The animals were later seen near the Limehouse Tunnel, before they were recaptured by City of London Police and taken away to be assessed by Army vets.

Ambulance crews treated four people on Wednesday in three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of just 10 minutes.