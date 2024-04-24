Exclusive

Terrified taxi driver describes moment bloody Household Cavalry horse smashed into his Mercedes van

Faraz's Mercedes taxi was smashed into. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Henry Riley and Kieran Kelly

A terrified taxi driver has described the moment a bloody Household Cavalry horse smashed into the side of his Mercedes people carrier as he sat inside waiting for a passenger.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Faraz was caught up in the middle of extraordinary scenes this morning as seven Household Cavalry horses bolted through central London, with one covered in blood.

The taxi driver told LBC that he was sat in his car waiting for a passenger outside the Clermont Hotel when the right side of his vehicle was smashed into.

“I was just sitting by he car with my passenger.. I didn’t see the horse hit my car, I was like smashed senseless the people just came by my car to check ‘are you ok’," he told LBC.

“It was just like a smash, his head hit it very hard and then [went] down. I saw about three four horses, and I think it was the white horse which hit my car."

All seven horses have been brought under control.

Fayez says this was the horse that smashed into his Mercedes van. Picture: Alamy

Fayez's smashed van. Picture: LBC

Fayez says he saw three horses and believes he was hit by one of the grey horses that was covered in blood.

The Army has confirmed that five horses became loose during routine exercise this morning.

At least five people were injured, including military personnel and several horses.

The bloodied horses seen running through traffic in Victoria, central London, and even going as far east as Aldwych and Limehouse.

One of the horses lifted itself onto its hind legs and smashed itself through the front of a stationary Big Bus Tour vehicle in Victoria.

Two horses bolting through central London. Picture: Alamy

One witness, called Tyme, told LBC: "I saw the horses come charging down...the horses hit the Mercedes van. The rider on it feel back [into the middle of the road].

"The other woman lost control of the horse and she managed to grab the railings."

The grey horse smashed through the front of a tourist bus. Picture: X

Tyme continued: "The other horse charged down and hit one of the buses, smashed the whole front of the windscreen. The horses were injured from the glass."

She added that the soldier who was thrown off the horse "hurt himself pretty bad" and was seen "lying on the ground".

"It was terrible," she told LBC's Henry Riley at the scene.