Live updates: Household cavalry horses on the loose in London covered in blood

Horses on the loose in London this morning. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Five horses belonging to the Household Cavalry are on the loose in London.

One of them is believed to have thrown its rider before the group bolted across the capital's streets.

One of the animals is covered in blood after it crashed into a van. The horses also collided with a tourist bus.

