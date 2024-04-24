James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live updates: Household cavalry horses on the loose in London covered in blood
24 April 2024, 09:59 | Updated: 24 April 2024, 10:05
Five horses belonging to the Household Cavalry are on the loose in London.
One of them is believed to have thrown its rider before the group bolted across the capital's streets.
One of the animals is covered in blood after it crashed into a van. The horses also collided with a tourist bus.
Five injured in three separate locations
Five people have been injured in three separate locations across central London.
One of the soldiers injured was in Victoria, where he was heard screaming in pain as he was thrown from the horse.
Another was seen lying on the ground in Fleet Street.
Two horses 'contained,' say police
City of London Police said two escaped horses have been contained after they were seen running around central London.
The force said officers were waiting for an Army horse box to collect the animals and take them to a vet.
In a statement, police said: "At around 8.40am, we were called about horses that had become loose and were travelling through the City.
"Our officers have contained two horses on the Highway near Limehouse. "We're waiting for an Army horse box to collect the horses and transport them to veterinary care."
Tourist bus firm: No-one injured
A Big Bus Tours spokesperson said: "We confirm that one of our stationary buses sustained damage this morning during an incident involving horses from the Household Cavalry. One of the horses ran into the front of our parked vehicle.
“Fortunately, none of our team members were injured. Our primary concern lies with the welfare of the riders and animals involved in the incident.
“We are currently coordinating closely with Emergency Services to assist in any way possible. At this stage, we have no further comments to provide.”
Londoners manage to calm one of the horses
A group of Londoners managed to subdue one of the horses after it bolted. Social media footage shows the horse surrounded by a group of people who are stroking it gently. A badly damaged tourist bus is nearby.
Soldier injured and horses covered in blood
At least one soldier was injured after the spooked horses smashed into cars outside a hotel on Buckingham Palace Road.
The horses ran into a double decker bus, smashing the windscreen and another reared up and its front legs smashed into the windows of a Mercedes van, leaving it bloodied
London Ambulance Service treats man thrown from horse
The London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8:25am today (April 24) to reports of a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road, SW1W.
“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer.
“Our first paramedic was on the scene in five minutes.
“The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”
Five horses have been seen running around central London, one covered in blood.
The animals are believed to have bolted before crashing into cars and buses in the streets of central London in front of horrified onlookers.