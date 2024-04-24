Spooked Household Cavalry horses bolt through traffic in central London injuring five people in three locations

Around five horses are thought to be on the loose. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

At least five people have been injured after several spooked Household Cavalry horses ran loose through central London.

Several Household Cavalry horses bolted through central London this morning, with one covered in blood after smashing into a tourist bus.

The bloodied horses seen running through traffic in Victoria, central London, and even going as far east as Aldwych and Limehouse.

Londoners are receiving treatment for their injuries in at least three separate locations.

One of the horses lifted itself onto its hind legs and smashed itself through the front of a stationary Big Bus Tour vehicle in Victoria.

One witness, called Tyme, told LBC: "I saw the horses come charging down...the horses hit the Mercedes van. The rider on it feel back [into the middle of the road].

"The other woman lost control of the horse and she managed to grab the railings."

Five were on the loose, with at least three now under control.

One horse was brought under control by police in Westminster and two more by City of London police on the Highway near Limehouse.

A white horse on the loose bolts through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture: Alamy

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture: Alamy

Tyme continued: "The other horse charged down and hit one of the buses, smashed the whole front of the windscreen. The horses were injured from the glass."

She added that the soldier who was thrown off the horse "hurt himself pretty bad" and was seen "lying on the ground".

"It was terrible," she told LBC's Henry Riley at the scene.

Two horses have just been seen running down Aldwych in central London. One covered in blood. Filmed by @itvnews. pic.twitter.com/0M6A1bot6Q — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) April 24, 2024

A spokesperson for Westminster police said: “We are aware of a number of horses that are currently loose in central London and are working with colleagues, including the Army, to locate them”

One horse ran into a black cab. Picture: Alamy

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8:25am today (April 24) to reports of a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road, SW1W.

“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer.

“Our first paramedic was on the scene in five minutes.

“The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”