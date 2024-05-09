King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither saw Prince Harry on brief trip to UK

King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

King Charles and Prince William have both turned out for royal engagements today after neither reportedly met with Prince Harry during his whistle-stop trip to the UK.

The King, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Engineers, was pictured all smiles as he met with military staff and their families at a training base for the Army’s Royal Engineers on Thursday.

He was visiting the 3 Royal School of Military Engineering in Minley, Surrey before later speaking to members of the 8 Engineer Brigade, which is the centre's deployable unit.

Pictured in a grey suit, Charles beamed as he met with groups of engineers and their families where he learnt about their experiences training at the school and the support they receive from their loved ones.

Speaking afterwards, Cpl Newman, 34, who spoke with the King said: "It was amazing, nerve-wracking, but amazing.

"I just said how many children I had, I said I had three children, and he said 'It was nothing a strong drink won't help'.

"He was really funny, he appeared absolutely fine and upbeat."

King Charles beamed at the event on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Buckingham Palace’s announcement that Charles would be returning to some public-facing duties amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

It is thought the King has been receiving his treatment as an outpatient midweek.

Prince William also turned out for a royal engagement on Thursday, as he arrived at Newquay, where his Duchy of Cornwall has been building its first ever housing project to help combat homelessness in Nansledan.

William, also known as the Duke of Cornwall, was pictured smiling as he was shown plans for the housing project and met with those working on the team.

Prince William was shown the plans of a housing project to combat homelessness. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday, Charles also hosted the first garden party of the season, which was also attended by the Queen, Princes Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The King and Prince William’s attendance at different royal engagements comes after Prince Harry’s brief stop in the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry joined a congregation of around a thousand inside the London landmark where he gave a Bible reading.

Despite Harry’s brief stop in the UK, it was revealed earlier this week that the King was too busy to see the Duke of Sussex during his return to the country.

Prince Harry visited the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

There was speculation that Harry may meet with the King during his short trip back home his father the King, but Charles’s "full programme" reportedly meant the get-together could not happen.

The pair last met soon after the King announced his cancer diagnosis in February, with Harry rushing from the US to see his father.

A spokesperson for Harry said: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme.

"The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."