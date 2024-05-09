Five babies have died in England after rapid rise in cases of whooping cough, health officials confirm

By Flaminia Luck

Five babies have died with whooping cough in just three months - as health officials warn of a big leap in cases.

Five babies in England have died after being diagnosed with whooping cough. Picture: Alamy

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Whooping cough can be called the "100-day cough" because of how long it can take to recover and for how easily it spreads.

The highly infectious bacterial infection, sometimes known as pertussis, affects the lungs and breathing tubes and can be particularly harmful to infants.

Nearly 2,800 people were diagnosed between January and March, according to new figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

This is more than triple the amount with 858 cases for the whole of 2023.

The NHS has encouraged people, espcially pregnant mothers, to get vaccinated against whooping cough. Picture: Alamy

In children, the illness causes them to make the distinctive "whoop" sound – caused by gasping for breath.

Young infants can turn blue or grey after lengthy amounts of coughing or, in more dangerous scenarios, develop seizures or stop breathing.

In adults, the condition can just seem like just another persistent cough, with symptoms lasting around 10 weeks or more.

Read more: Ultra-processed foods ‘boost risk of early death’ - find out which ones you really should avoid

In response to the infant deaths, Steve Brine MP, chairman of the health and social care committee, said it was a "tragedy".

“It’s a tragedy that five children have died as a result of catching whooping cough when vaccination is available and will offer the best protection for very young babies most at risk.

“Today’s figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) highlight the need for rapid action to prevent a further fall in the uptake of vaccinations across the country.

“In our work on this subject, my committee urged the government to heed the lessons of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout making the most of the wide range of healthcare professionals who could deliver vaccines in easy to reach places.

"Specifically, to give medical and nursing students and recently retired staff a greater role to help boost declining rates, a call Ministers rejected.

“In the light of today’s sad news, I urge the government to rethink its approach and follow steps we have outlined to boost vaccination uptake across the country.”

Read more: Smoke visible for miles as warehouse fire on industrial estate forces businesses to be evacuated

Whooping cough cases are rising in England.



If you are pregnant, it's important to get the whooping cough vaccine to protect your newborn baby, as they are at greatest risk.



Find out more. https://t.co/LSsjb8xjKC pic.twitter.com/1DMdt3D08M — NHS (@NHSuk) May 9, 2024

Following the uptick in cases, the NHS has now encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated against whooping cases due to how unwell it can make young infants.

"Pregnant women can help protect their babies by getting vaccinated – ideally from 16 weeks up to 32 weeks pregnant. If for any reason you miss having the vaccine, you can still have it up until you go into labour" it states on their website.