Drivers face 142-mile diversion for nearly a month as one mile of road to be resurfaced

Resurfacing work will take place along Old Military Road in the Glenshee area. Picture: Google Maps

By Kieran Kelly

Drivers in the Scottish Highlands have been warned they face a 142-mile-long diversion from later this month.

Just one mile of road will be resurfaced along the Old Military Road in the Glenshee area between May 26 and June 23, The Courier reports.

As a result, the road between Tigh Na Collie and Broughdearg, near the B951 turn-off, will be shut.

It is expected to be closed between 8pm and 6am, Sundays to Thursdays.

Drivers face a horrid diversion for nearly three weeks. Picture: Google Maps

Authorities have estimated the work completion time to be around 20 nights.

In the meantime, drivers face a horrid 142-mile diversion.

This route will be the A93 to Rattray, A926 via Kirriemuir, A90 to Stonehaven, A957 to Crathes and the A93 via Ballater and Braemar.

“Consultation was carried out earlier this year with businesses and elected members to find the least disruptive time to do the works,” a Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said.