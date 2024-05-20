School at centre of infected blood scandal where 75 pupils died could face prosecution

20 May 2024, 10:35 | Updated: 20 May 2024, 10:49

Sir Brian Langstaff may refer Treloar’s to the CPS in his final report on Monday
Sir Brian Langstaff may refer Treloar’s to the CPS in his final report on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The school at the centre of the infected blood scandal could face criminal prosecution as the inquiry’s final report is due to be released today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Solicitors acting for former pupils of Treloar College, a specialist school for disabled young people, believe that Sir Brian Langstaff may refer the case to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Des Collins, senior partner at Collins Solicitors, told the Telegraph that “on the balance of probabilities” he thinks there will be a referral to the CPS for at least one criminal prosecution.

Treloar’s had an on-site NHS haemophilia centre in the 1970s and 80s which treated pupils with the genetic blood-clotting deficiency.

Read more: 'We've got to give these people justice': Ministers vow to address any criminal wrongdoing in infected blood report

Read more: Sunak set to apologise for infected blood scandal which killed 3,000 as inquiry publishes report

John Glen the government 'will have to address' if there are criminal proceedings

More than half of the boys treated for haemophilia at Lord Mayor Treloar College between the 1970s and 1980s are now dead.

Several pupils who attended the boarding school in Hampshire in the 1970s and 1980s were given treatment for haemophilia at an on-site NHS centre while receiving their education.

It was later found that many pupils with the condition had been treated with plasma blood products which were infected with hepatitis and HIV.

One survivor described how the pupils "became like brothers" as they had lessons, ate meals and played together.

Former pupil Mark Payton died aged 41 after being co-infected with both hepatitis C and HIV
Former pupil Mark Payton died aged 41 after being co-infected with both hepatitis C and HIV. Picture: Handout

A grieving sister has described how her brother "absolutely loved" the school would have been devastated to see the stories that have since emerged about it.

Janine Jones said that her brother Mark Payton could not wait to get back to school after every holiday.

Mr Payton died when he was 41 after being co-infected with both hepatitis C and HIV.

Ms Jones, from Coleshill, Warwickshire, told the PA news agency: "Mark moved to Treloar's in 1972 when he was 11.

"He was there until 1979, he actually stayed on, he loved it that much.

"He couldn't wait to get back there after breaks, he would be counting down the weeks to go back, he absolutely loved it.

"To be honest I'm glad he's not here to witness what we are seeing now - it would have really affected him."

The 59-year-old, whose brother was four years older than her, added: "My parents never got over it really, the fact that he was infected - they thought they were doing the best for him, sending him to Treloar's to get a decent education.

"He missed a lot of education, most of his schooling when he was small was done on the children's ward at the hospital in Birmingham.

"They really thought they were doing the best for him.

"Our parents have died in the last two years so I haven't got to tell them that.

"They were more than happy the inquiry was happening but unfortunately they have both passed away without any recognition for their son dying at all.

"I'm his only sibling so there is just me left to fight for him now."

Out of 122 boys treated at the school for haemophilia between 1970 and 1985, some 75 have since died.

Steve Nicholls, 57, from Farnham, Surrey, attended the school between 1976 and left in 1983.

In his class of 20 boys, just two are still alive.

"During the time we were there we were blissfully unaware of what was going on behind the scenes," he told PA.

"At that time we were treated very well, we had the best life experiences, we were basically left to get on with being young teenage boys.

"We became like brothers because we grew up together, we ate together, we played games together, we learned together and we were treated together.

"So the bonds that were formed there were very, very strong, very strong."

He described how pupils would see peers becoming ill, adding: "It wasn't uncommon to see our peers becoming yellow and jaundiced, which we now know was hepatitis.

"But we were just told: 'Not to worry about you'll be all right. Just carry on as normal, go and play football, go to lessons as normal.'

"And it was the norm, we knew no different, we had no suspicions."

Mr Nicholls was infected with both hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

Asked how his health is now, he said: "It's not good, I mean we just plough on and make the most of every day because we don't know how long we got left.

"We're a strong old bunch there and that was driven into us at Treloar's, you know, to strive and to achieve.

"We all left there got good jobs, formed good careers, and worked for as long as we could until our health failed us.

"And now we're in a position now where none of us can work. None of us have got pensions. None of us have got mortgages, none of us can get life insurance."

Becka Pagliaro's father Neil King, was co-infected with both HIV and hepatitis C while receiving treatment for haemophilia.

He died in 1996 when he was 38.

Mr King boarded at Treloar's in the 1970s and stayed in the area and continued having his treatment at the centre there.

Ms Pagliaro said: "He went there for all of his schooling, he didn't go back home afterwards and stayed in the area and carried on getting his treatment from the centre there right up to his death.

"They were very close to him, the doctors there almost felt like family.

"It feels like a big betrayal."

Treloar School said in a statement: "This national scandal has devastated countless lives, including those of our former students and their families.

"Rightly, a public inquiry was set up to understand what happened and we have been a part of that process.

"We await the report's publication and hope that it provides our former students who were infected, and their families, with the answers they deserve.

"We fully support their calls for the Government to accelerate compensation payments.

"Students and their families placed their trust in the doctors and medical professionals who provided treatment in the 1970s and 80s.

"It has been shocking to discover, through the ongoing public inquiry, that some of our students may have received treatment which was unsafe or experimental.

"Recently, we welcomed some of our former students back to our school.

"They visited the memorial to those who died following treatment with infected blood products, which is in our school chapel.

"We understand and support the need for a more public and accessible memorial, and want to work with our former students and families to achieve this."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Governments and NHS carried out ‘chilling cover-up’ of infected blood scandal, bombshell report reveals

New Taiwanese leader

Taiwan’s new President urges China to stop military intimidation

Rescuers on a mountaintop

Iranian President and foreign minister found dead at helicopter crash site

Collapsed bridge and ship

Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse to be refloated and moved

Michael Cohen

Cohen faces fresh grilling as Trump’s hush money trial enters final stretch

Bren orton, 29, went missing in Switzerland last week

British extreme kayaker, 29, feared drowned after becoming 'trapped underwater' in Swiss river

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several others

Israel says ‘it wasn’t us’ after Iran's President ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash crash

Emergency vehicles

What we know so far about helicopter crash that killed Iranian President

Cambridge academic claims Britain owes £205bn in reparations

UK owes Caribbean nations more than £200bn in reparations for slavery, Cambridge don claims

Jacob Zuma

Court rules former South African leader Jacob Zuma cannot stand in election

'We've got to give these people justice': Ministers vow to address any criminal wrongdoing in infected blood report

'We've got to give these people justice': Ministers vow to address any criminal wrongdoing in infected blood report

Ebrahim Raisi

Acting President appointed after Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s president found dead at helicopter crash site

Marine Le Pen

Far-right groups launch unofficial campaign for European elections

Fiona Harvey sent Sir Keir Starmer a total of 276 messages

Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' accused of targeting Keir Starmer by 'bombarding him with almost 300 emails'

The High Court is set to rule on the next stage of Julian Assange's legal battle over his extradition to the US

Judgement Day for Julian Assange as High Court set to rule on WikiLeaks Founder's extradition to US

Latest News

See more Latest News

Asia hornets threaten honey bees and insect pollinators

Public told to report sightings of Asian hornets after record number of the invasive insects spotted last year
Aurora borealis (northern lights), boreal forest, Yellowknife environs, NWT, Canada

Good news if you missed the Northern Lights as aurora borealis could return to some UK skies tonight
'Minuscule state' of RAF is 'utterly pathetic' meaning just one plane available for D-Day 80th anniversary parachute jumps

'Minuscule state' of RAF is 'utterly pathetic' with just one plane available for D-Day 80th anniversary parachute jumps
Infected blood campaigners meeting in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the final report into the scandal

What is the infected blood scandal? Inquiry into biggest treatment disaster in NHS history due to publish findings
Obit Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi dies at 63 in helicopter crash

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several others

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi, 63, the ‘Butcher of Tehran’, confirmed dead as helicopter crashes into mountainside
China Taiwan Sanctions

China sanctions Boeing and two US defence contractors for Taiwan arms sales

Iran's president is missing after a helicopter he was travelling in crashed - with sources in Tehran warning his life is in danger.

'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iranian President, state television reports
Iran

‘No sign of life’ at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran’s president

Iran

Official says rescuers see helicopter that was carrying Iran’s president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William
Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit