Two-thirds of UK adults unaware of new EU travel rules coming in for British holidaymakers this year

Two-thirds of Brits are unaware of new EU travel changes coming in. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Two-thirds of UK adults are unaware of new EU travel rules due to come in for holidaymakers this year.

The European Union's Entry/Exit Scheme (EES) will replace the stamping of passports from October 2024.

Passengers' names, biometric data and the place of entry and exit will be checked as part of the system.

It means Brits visiting Europe will need to submit fingerprints and facial biometrics before they travel.

However, a recent survey found that 63 per cent of adults in the UK are not even aware of the drastic changes coming into force.

The poll - from Co-op Insurance - also showed that almost a quarter of Brits would be "put off" visiting an EU country due to the new system.

Among those deterred by the process, 46 per cent said they did not like the idea of their details being kept for three years and 38 per cent said longer delays at border control would make them reconsider their trips.

French officials will carry out the checks at Dover for the Eurotunnel and at St Pancras International for the Eurostar.

It comes despite concerns being raised by Home Secretary James Cleverly and Foreign Secretary David Cameron over the new system.

A senior government source told the Telegraph: "The main risk is that we are in the hands of the French in those places where there is going to be disruption on UK soil."

The PM was due to discuss the plans while on a call with French president Emmanuel Macron last week, it is understood, but they ended up addressing other topics.

Mr Sunak did speak to president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen about the changes coming in though.

There are concerns from some nations over how much longer it will take to process holidaymakers, adding to the queues at EU borders.

The Slovenian government previously said it would take "up to four times longer" while French finance watchdog Cour des Comptes said queues were expected to double.

The Port of Dover said inspections on cars could go from taking just 45 seconds to up to 10 minutes and Eurotunnel warned it could take six minutes longer to process each car as they board trains.