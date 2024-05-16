Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
16 May 2024, 19:31
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/05 | Watch again
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Richard Holden - Chairman of the Conservative Party
- Sir David Omand - Former Head of Britain's GCHQ Intelligence Agency and Visiting Professor at the Department of War Studies at King's College London
- Paola Caridi - Author of Hamas: From Resistance to Regime
- Tom McTague - Political Editor, UnHerd
- Zoe Grunewald - Westminster editor of the Lead, Political Journalist and Broadcaster
