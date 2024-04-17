Inflation eases to 3.2% putting pressure on Bank of England to cut interest rates

17 April 2024, 07:05 | Updated: 17 April 2024, 07:40

Inflation now stands at its lowest level in two-and-a-half years
Inflation now stands at its lowest level in two-and-a-half years. Picture: Getty/ONS
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Inflation has fallen to 3.2%, a two-and-a-half year low, putting pressure on the Bank of England to cut interest rates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It marks another fall in inflation after it fell to 3.4% in February from 4% in January. It also means inflation is significantly down from a peak of 11.1% in October 2022.

According to the ONS, falling food prices were a major factor in this month's inflation fall.

However, inflation sitting at 3.2% means it is still above the Bank of England's target of 2%.

Another fall in inflation will put pressure on the Bank of England to cut interest rates, which currently sit at 5.25%.

Inflation falls to two-and-a-half year low
Inflation falls to two-and-a-half year low. Picture: ONS

Jeremy Hunt said the fall shows that the "plan is working".

"This welcome news comes on top of our cuts to national insurance, which save the average worker £900 a year, so people should start to feel the difference as well as see it in their pay cheques," the Chancellor said.

In response, Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves criticised the Conservatives for claiming Brits have "never had it so good".

Read More: Tesco store refuses to let customers enter until they have been seen on CCTV amid surge in shoplifting

Read More: Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey should resign over response to mini-budget, Liz Truss tells LBC

"Prices are still high in the shops, monthly mortgage bills are going up and inflation is still higher than the Bank of England's target," she said.

"At the same time Rishi Sunak risks crashing the economy again with his Liz Truss-backed £46 billion unfunded tax plan to abolish national insurance.

"The truth is Rishi Sunak is too weak to fix the economy his party broke and too out of touch to deliver for working people. It's time for change. Only Labour has a long-term plan to grow our economy, cut people's bills and make working people better off."

Jeremy Hunt praised the fall in inflation
Jeremy Hunt praised the fall in inflation. Picture: Getty

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: "Inflation eased slightly in March to its lowest annual rate for two and a half years.

"Once again, food prices were the main reason for the fall, with prices rising by less than we saw a year ago.

"Similarly to last month, we saw a partial offset from rising fuel prices."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People wade through floodwater in Peshawar

Death toll from four days of rain in Pakistan rises to 63

Exclusive
Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba responds to David Cameron's drone comments

Ukraine's Foreign Minister denies Lord Cameron's claim that RAF can't shoot down Russian drones: ‘It's simply invalid’

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Zagreb

Croatia votes in election showdown between president and prime minister

Jude Bellingham says 'you almost get used to racism'

‘You almost get used to being racially abused when playing away in Spain’, Jude Bellingham says ahead of crucial game

Desperate passengers rushed to Dubai airport to try and flee the floods

Families rush to flee Dubai amid flood chaos as luxury cars swamped and residents jet ski down roads

Temperatures are set to soar in the coming weeks

Exact date Brits to bask in two weeks of sunshine as temperatures soar to 21C

UN Israel Palestinians Humanitarian

UN appeals for £2.39 billion to help three million Palestinians in need of aid

Ethan Mason

‘Ethan didn’t want his dad to be alone’: Heartbreaking tribute to boy, four, who died alongside father after house blaze

Customers have been left very confused while waiting outside

Tesco store refuses to let customers enter until they have been seen on CCTV amid surge in shoplifting

Myanmar Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi moved from a Myanmar prison to house arrest due to heat wave

Arabian Peninsula Rain

Flooding after storm dumps a year and a half’s worth of rain on parts of UAE

Election 2024 Biden

Joe Biden calls for more taxes on the rich and casts Donald Trump as elitist

Baby Cut From Womb

US woman jailed for 50 years for cutting baby from victim’s womb

Heavy rains lashed the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday

Dubai left underwater as fierce storm hits millionaires' playground with roads, airports and shopping malls submerged

The pupil took legal action against Michaela Community School in Brent, claiming its prayer ban policy was discriminatory and “uniquely” affected her faith

Headteacher who won legal fight over prayer ban tells parents 'if you don't like it, don't come to us'

Kyle Walker and his wife have had their fourth child

Kyle Walker and wife Annie Kilner 'overjoyed' as they welcome fourth child

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former US president Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

First seven jurors chosen for Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial

Angela Rayner is under investigation for 'multiple allegations'

Angela Rayner under police investigation for 'multiple allegations' connected to council house row
The Microsoft logo

Microsoft invests £1.2bn in UAE-based AI firm G42

Jeff Skoll

Participant, studio behind Spotlight and An Inconvenient Truth, shutting down

Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve chairman: Elevated inflation likely to delay rate cuts this year

Kemi Badenoch has called for an inquiry following the Cass review

Kemi Badenoch calls for public inquiry following Cass review as she says some are 'exploiting' trans label
Former US president Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

More potential jurors dismissed as Trump’s hush money trial enters second day

Hollywood star Henry Cavill has revealed he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill announces he is expecting first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, saying couple is 'very excited'
Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce to host Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Kemi Badenoch criticises own government's smoking ban after key vote

'Road to hell is paved with good intentions': Kemi Badenoch criticises Sunak's smoking ban after it passes key vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis.

Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam
Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit