Exact date UK to be as hot as Ibiza this week as temperatures soar after cold snap

Temperatures are expected to soar this week. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The UK could be as hot as Ibiza later this week as temperatures soar after a recent cold snap.

Temperatures have been in the single digits for several weeks, with plenty of rain.

However, today is expected to be start of a change in fortunes, as temperatures peak at around 16C.

Temperatures will then climb steadily throughout the week, peaking as high as 20C - as high as Ibiza on Thursday.

Although the weather is likely to remain rather mixed during the week ahead, with low pressure never too far away from the UK, temperatures are likely to rise 🌡️📈



From Wednesday temperatures could reach around 20 °C in a few places pic.twitter.com/RYhm0Yh3j0 — Met Office (@metoffice) April 28, 2024

While there is some rain forecast, forecasters expect plenty of sunny spells and temperatures should remain in the high teens into next week.

It will also be sunny and warm on Bank Holiday Monday, according to a Met Office forecast.

As for the rest of May, the Met Office's long-range forecast says Brits are in for a pretty standard start to the month.

Temperatures will soar this week. Picture: Alamy

It reads: "Overall, northern, especially northwestern, parts of the UK will probably be driest and sunniest, while the more changeable conditions remain more likely in the south.

"Temperatures should remain close to or a little above normal for early May."

It goes on: "The chance of below or above average temperatures is fairly balanced overall, but it is worth noting that average temperatures themselves rise by around 1C per week at this time of year."