Phillip Schofield breaks social media silence for first time in a year following This Morning exit

Phillip Schofield has posted on social media for the first time in a year. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Phillip Schofield has broken his social media silence for the first time in a year.

Schofield, 62, quit his spot on This Morning last year after it was revealed he had an extramarital affair with a man 34 years his junior, who he had worked with on the set of the show.

Now for the first time in a year, Schofield has broken his silence as he shared a post on social media.

He shared a snap on Instagram of his dog sitting on a bed watching Formula One, captioned: “Thankfully, Alfie is a big @f1 fan [heart emojis].”

Schofield’s post, shared to his account which has 2.8 million followers, received likes from his daughters Ruby, 27, and Molly, 30, as well as his former co-host Josie Gibson.

Comments on the post have been limited.

Schofield last shared a post on the social media platform on 7 May 2023.

It has been almost a year since he quit This Morning after admitting he had lied about his relationship with a younger colleague.

It comes just a few weeks after the TV presenter was spotted laughing while out with Imma Celeb host, Declan Donnelly.

Friends of Schofield have reportedly been pushing for him to make a TV comeback, although he is said to have reservations, according to The Sun.

One source told the outlet: “Since he left This Morning, Phil has been held up by the support of friends like Ant, Dec and Alison Hammond.

“They have all been rallying around him and their support, especially from Dec who is such a good friend, has really helped Phil.

"Some TV executives have been in touch with Phil about a possible return and his friends have told him he should consider it.

“Phil is still shell-shocked by everything that happened last year and is happy at the moment to focus on rebuilding his life with the support of his friends and family.

Schofield, who presented This Morning with Holly Willoughby, quit the show after the affair had been revealed. Picture: Alamy

“Whether he will make a comeback — whether it’s on TV or radio — is still undecided but the offers are there if he wants to pursue them.

“His friends have told him they will support him all the way.”

At the time of the revelation of his affair, Schofield labelled it as "unwise but not illegal." The man in question, who has not been named officially, was hired as a runner on the ITV show aged just 19.

They had first met when Schofield's colleague was aged 15 but only had any "kind of sexual contact" was when the young man was 20.

The affair took place before Schofield publicly came out as gay and while he was still married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe.