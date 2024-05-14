David Beckham admits he and Victoria ‘don’t know how’ their marriage survived ‘difficult times’ over last 27 years

David opened up about how the documentary left him and Victoria 'emotional'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

David Beckham has said that he and his wife Victoria don’t know how they got through the last 27 years after his recent documentary left them both feeling ‘emotional’.

The former England player, 49, said they were both left feeling stumped as to how they had made it through the last 27 years together after watching the ups and downs of their lives in the documentary.

He said: “That's one of the things we both, me and Victoria, probably both get emotional about, and after watching the documentary after everything was over and we watched it finally, that's the one thing that we looked at each other and was like ‘I don't know how we got through the last 27 years, but we did and we have an amazing family, amazing business and we're happy’.

“And yeah, of course, when you're with someone for that amount of time, of course, you have your ups and downs, everybody knows that and at the end of the day we were lucky because we had each other at those moments.

“You know, she was a Spice Girl, I was playing for Manchester United, and even when we were going through the difficult times, we actually had each other to feed off and that was the best part.

“Obviously we were 21 and 22 when we met. We got married when we was 23 and 24 and we had our first son when I was 23, so as soon as we had our first son, Brooklyn, that also added another layer to the family and our responsibilities then were to our son.”

David and Victoria have been married for 24 years since first meeting in 1997 and now share four children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

The documentary premiered last year. Picture: Alamy

It comes as the president of Inter Miami CF is busy pursuing multiple business ventures, including in the fashion and beauty industry.

David told the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Haye and Will Arnett, he feels “very blessed” to have had the career he’s had.

He continued: “And the one thing that I always wanted for me, I was lucky I met Victoria when I met her because I always wanted to have kids young.

“I always wanted to have kids that lived through my career with me and I was lucky the three boys all lived through most of the teams that I played for and that, for me, was a really important part of my life.”

The star also revealed that he had previously been asked to make a documentary immediately following his retirement but he “wasn’t actually ready to look back”.

It was only eight years after his retirement he finally felt ready to discuss making the documentary.

David said he feels 'very blessed' to have have had the career he has. Picture: Alamy

He continued: “In all honesty, one of the reasons why I wanted to do the documentary was for my family. I wanted them to have something all in one place for them to watch and for them to look back and reminisce. And that's what really we created.

“You know, there was a hell of a story there from the upbringing, to the different clubs that I played for, to the ups and the downs and my career was always kind of a rollercoaster, but obviously I was very lucky to be as successful as I was because of the team that I played for and the team-mates that I had.

“In all honesty, I'm shocked with the reaction to the documentary, I can't believe the reaction that we've had to the documentary.”