Steve Buscemi left bloodied and bruised after being randomly punched in the face on the street, as police hunt thug

13 May 2024, 06:22

Steve Buscemi was assaulted, and police are looking for the attacker
Steve Buscemi was assaulted, and police are looking for the attacker. Picture: Alamy/NYPD

By Kit Heren

The actor Steve Buscemi has been punched in the face while walking in the street in New York, leaving him bleeding and bruised but "ok".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Big Lebowski and Boardwalk Empire star's publicist said he was the "victim of a random act of violence".

Buscemi was attacked late on Wednesday afternoon and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

The New York Police Department said no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing.

Officers also released a photo of someone they want to talk to in connection with the investigation, as they continue to hunt the attacker.

Read more: Sleepover killer who murdered partner and three children 'attacks fellow inmate with hammer in prison workshop'

Read more: Two arrested after Leeds United fan 'slashed in neck' outside EFL semi-final with victim 'lucky to be alive'

Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi. Picture: Getty

Mr Buscemi's publicist said: "Steve Buscemi was assaulted in mid-town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city."

“He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York."

Describing the attack, a woman who works locally said: "I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards.

"He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction," she told the New York Post. "I didn’t see who hit him."

A man police want to speak to in connection with the attack
A man police want to speak to in connection with the attack. Picture: NYPD

Buscemi is a well-known New York resident, and, as a former firefighter, famously helped out in the World Trade Centre rescue operation in the aftermath of 9/11.

He is the second actor from Boardwalk Empire to be randomly assaulted on the street in New York this year.

Co-star Michael Stuhlbarg had a rock thrown at him, and chased after his attacker. The man was soon arrested.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany is considering introducing conscription for all 18-year-olds. Pictured - Germany's defence minister Boris Pistorius

Germany 'considers conscripting all 18-year-olds' to boost numbers in the armed forces

People examine the damage at an area badly affected by a flash flood in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, Indonesia

More than 40 dead after flash floods on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island

Breaking
Police officers stand in sight of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the bell, Big Ben

Three men charged with spying and foreign interference for the Hong Kong intelligence service

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder.

Two teenagers charged with attempted murder after cyclist, 19, shot and stabbed in Dagenham

Susan Backlinie has died aged 77

Susan Backlinie, actress who played the iconic first victim in Jaws, dies aged 77

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death at her home in Queensland, Australia.

Teenager jailed for murder of British mum-of-two stabbed to death at home in Australia

Exclusive
Jo Farrell said she couldn't rule out the possibility of there being another Wayne Couzens in Police Scotland ranks

'I can't rule it out': Police chief admits possibility of 'another Wayne Couzens' in UK's second biggest force

Australia Plane

Plane touches down safely without landing gear

An Easyjet strike would cause chaos for passengers

Summer 'agony' for holidaymakers as major airline strike looms after 'pilots reject bumper pay rise'

Damien Bendall with his victims

Sleepover killer who murdered partner and three children 'attacks fellow inmate with hammer in prison workshop'

Britain entering ‘dangerous era': Rishi to warn of challenges ahead in landmark speech

Britain entering ‘dangerous era': Rishi Sunak to warn of challenges ahead in landmark speech

Steve Buscemi Assaulted

Actor Steve Buscemi punched by man in New York

Leeds United fan 'lucky to be alive' after being 'slashed in neck' during row outside play-off semi-final

Two arrested after Leeds United fan 'slashed in neck' outside EFL semi-final with victim 'lucky to be alive'

Spain Catalonia Election

Catalan pro-independence parties set to lose hold on power

Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse

Demolition of collapsed Baltimore bridge delayed due to bad weather

Russia

Vladimir Putin proposes new defence minister as Ukraine fighting rages

Latest News

See more Latest News

Top Boy and Happy Valley win big at 2024 Bafta Television Awards - as The Crown leaves empty handed

Top Boy and Happy Valley win big at 2024 Bafta Television Awards - as The Crown leaves empty handed
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu to be replaced, Russia announces

Putin fires his oldest friend: Russian defence minister ousted in major Kremlin reshuffle

Poland Shopping Center Fire

Vast Warsaw shopping centre destroyed by fire

Russia Military

Putin proposes removing defence minister Sergei Shoigu from his post

It comes as Norfolk Police noted additional police officers would be on duty at the game in Norwich on Sunday.

Leeds United fan 'lucky to be alive' after being 'slashed in neck' during row outside play-off semi-final
Collapsed building

Thousands evacuated in path of renewed Russian ground offensive

Nigeria Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan watch dancing and basketball during Nigeria visit

The tragedy took place at approximately 5:30pm on Saturday, with the coastguard and ambulances attending the scene.

Horror jet-ski accident leaves one man dead following 'tragic' collision off British coast

Police 'make contact with Angela Rayner' as Labour deputy faces a quizzing over her two-homes row

Angela Rayner 'contacted by police' as Labour deputy faces quizzing over second home dispute
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touch down in Lagos

Harry and Meghan welcomed on runway by Nigerian dignitaries as three-day Lagos visit gets underway

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle has revealed how much she loves being a mum

'I love being a mum': Meghan says she has fulfilled a 'dream' of becoming a parent

King Charles is understood to have offered Harry a royal residence for his trip to the UK

King Charles 'offered Harry royal residence' for his UK visit but he 'turned it down' following snub
Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit