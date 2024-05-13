Steve Buscemi left bloodied and bruised after being randomly punched in the face on the street, as police hunt thug

Steve Buscemi was assaulted, and police are looking for the attacker. Picture: Alamy/NYPD

By Kit Heren

The actor Steve Buscemi has been punched in the face while walking in the street in New York, leaving him bleeding and bruised but "ok".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Big Lebowski and Boardwalk Empire star's publicist said he was the "victim of a random act of violence".

Buscemi was attacked late on Wednesday afternoon and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

The New York Police Department said no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing.

Officers also released a photo of someone they want to talk to in connection with the investigation, as they continue to hunt the attacker.

Read more: Sleepover killer who murdered partner and three children 'attacks fellow inmate with hammer in prison workshop'

Read more: Two arrested after Leeds United fan 'slashed in neck' outside EFL semi-final with victim 'lucky to be alive'

Mr Buscemi's publicist said: "Steve Buscemi was assaulted in mid-town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city."

“He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York."

Describing the attack, a woman who works locally said: "I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards.

"He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction," she told the New York Post. "I didn’t see who hit him."

A man police want to speak to in connection with the attack. Picture: NYPD

Buscemi is a well-known New York resident, and, as a former firefighter, famously helped out in the World Trade Centre rescue operation in the aftermath of 9/11.

He is the second actor from Boardwalk Empire to be randomly assaulted on the street in New York this year.

Co-star Michael Stuhlbarg had a rock thrown at him, and chased after his attacker. The man was soon arrested.