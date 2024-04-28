Exact date Brits' wind and rain misery to end, as sunshine and warm weather returns after cold snap

Warm weather is set to return. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Warm weather is set to return soon after a week of unseasonably cold and wet conditions for many in the UK.

The weekend has been a washout across much of the country, with hours of rainfall and grim, grey skies.

Some 25-30mm of rain has fallen over south-east England across Saturday and early Sunday - over half the average for this time of year for some places.

On Sunday, maximum temperatures vary from around 9C to 13C across the UK.

The temperature in London is around 7C, although it could feel more like 4C, according to the Met Office.

Pedestrians on Westminster Bridge caught in heavy downpours. Picture: Alamy

But temperatures are set to rise from Monday, and get even warmer as the week goes on.

On Monday and Tuesday, the mercury could reach 16C and 17C in the capital, and the sun will even come out.

Wednesday and Thursday could see temperatures in London of 18C and 19C.

Friday and Saturday are also set to be warm, with temperatures of around 18C and patches of sunshine.

Warm weather is set to return. Picture: Alamy

While April has been rainier and less sunny than average, overall it has been slightly warmer, the Met Office said.

Amy Bokota, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said that April has "been a month of two halves... Quite warm for the first half, and then quite cool up until now."

She said: "It's been quite a dull month - duller than it should be on average - so there's been less sunshine around, so that kind of impacts what people feel with the weather as well."