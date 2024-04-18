UK prepares for two weeks of sunshine as temperatures set to soar to 25 degrees

18 April 2024, 10:03 | Updated: 18 April 2024, 10:18

Following a "remarkably wet" start to April, the Met Office says Friday will see that cold front clearing as high pressure moves in from the Atlantic.
By Danielle De Wolfe

Sunshine is set to sweep the UK this weekend, as high pressure sees "above-average" temperatures push the mercury into the high-twenties over the coming weeks.

It comes as last Saturday saw the mercury hit 21.8C - the warmest day of 2024 so far.

Now, as a result of the high pressure, temperatures are set to rise, with the south-west of the UK poised to receive a prolonged period of sunshine and "above-average" temperatures.

Britain will finally bid farewell to clouds and outbreaks of rain, the UK's meteorological office has said, with a "mostly fine day" for many on Friday leading to a warm and sunny weekend for most.

Now, according to Exacta Weather's James Madden, the UK could see temperatures soar into the high-20s next week.

"We could see maximum temperatures ranging in the mid to high 20s, at the very least for the first time this year and over a sustained time period," Madden says.

It comes as 4 flood warnings and a staggering 57 flood alerts remain in place across the UK.

Temperatures will "feel warm" with "sunshine and light winds" bringing a wave of much needed dry weather for most of the country, the Met Office has said.

In London, it is forecast to hit 21C on April 30, before rising even further as we head into May.

But as is often the case, it won't just be the south that gets to bask in the warmer temperatures.

Forecasts earlier this week suggested temperatures could to hit 20C in Liverpool and 19C in the east Midlands, and possibly even in Inverness in the Scottish Highlands.

In fact, it could even reach record temperatures, according to one weather expert, the Mirror reports.

“Well it’s not home and hosed just yet but the trend is moving into position. Iberian or African plumes are behind the times when the UK does receive much above average temperatures,” British Weather Services' Jim Dale said.

“Iberia has already witnessed record temperatures for the time of year and before long I’ve no doubt we will join the global throng of countries that have seen or are seeing record or near record temperatures.”

He went on: “We will not be immune and late April/early May could well deliver that.”

What does the Met Office say?

Naturally, the Met Office is cautious about predicting temperatures weeks into the future.

However, it does have a long-range forecast, which runs until the middle of May.

According to that forecast, April into May will see “a good deal of dry weather continuing for many areas”.

It goes on: “As we move further into May signals are finely balanced between drier than average and wetter than average conditions.

“As such fairly typical conditions are likely, with some good spells of dry weather just about anywhere, but also some more unsettled, showery interludes. Temperatures are likely to trend toward the warm side of average.”

