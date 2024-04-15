‘Mini-tornado’ hits UK city as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for high winds up to 55mph

Winds are set to batter parts of the UK until Monday evening. Picture: MetOffice/GettyImages

By Flaminia Luck

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for wind for England, Wales and Northern Ireland until 10pm on Monday - prompting the closure of roads and venues.

Gusts of up to 55mph are expected inland and exposed coastal areas could see winds of up to 55mph with heavy rain showers.

The Met Office has warned that windy conditions are likely to cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

High-sided vehicles are urged to show extra caution on on exposed routes and bridges.

There also could be possible short-term losses of power, the forecaster added.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Wind across parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland



Valid until 22:00 Monday 15th April 2024

Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/gHIKOKkfeT — Met Office (@metoffice) April 15, 2024

A number of venues and important roads - including the M48 Severn Bridge which connects England and Wales - have been forced to shut following the issue of the weather warning.

Road users are advised to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternate route.

Kew Gardens in London closed on Monday "due to adverse weather conditions" as well as RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey and Furzey Gardens in Hampshire.

Dover Caster, the Outwoods and Queen's Park in Loughborough and Killerton country house near Exeter are also shut.

Trees have been brought down and bins blown over near Stoke-on-Trent in a "mini Tornado".

The #M48 #SevernBridge remains closed to all traffic due to strong winds in the area.



Diversion route is via the M4 Prince of Wales bridge.



Further information can be found here - https://t.co/fevpaPYKAu@TrafficWalesS@TraffigCymruD pic.twitter.com/UFH9NTIGsw — The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) April 15, 2024

Stormy conditions were seen on Monday morning with thunder and lightning in the Basingstoke area of Hampshire.

The wind warning in England applies to most of the country and covers as far north as Cumbria.

The Met Office said: "A depression will move east just to the north of Scotland through Monday and will bring a swath of strong winds to Northern Ireland, Wales and much of England.

"Gusts of between 40 and 45 mph are expected widely inland with isolated gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph on exposed coasts and near to heavier showers.

"This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times."