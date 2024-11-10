Duchess Sophie's tender gesture to Kate as pair appear on Cenotaph balcony in royal return to duties

Duchess Sophie made a sweet gesture to Princess Kate at the end of the Remembrance Day service. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Princess Kate was joined by Duchess Sophie at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Day service.

Duchess Sophie stood by Princess Kate's side on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to observe the two-minute silence led by King Charles.

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a heartfelt gesture to Princess Kate as she placed a hand on the Princess of Wales' back, with the two moving inside following the conclusion of the Remembrance Day service.

Princess Kate of Wales would have usually been joined by Queen Camilla at the Remembrance Sunday service.

However, Queen Camilla was not present, as the royal continues to recover from a chest infection.

The King was joined at the cenotaph by Prince William and Kate to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives in war.

King Charles led the two-minute silence and laid a wreath at the Cenotaph.

The Remembrance Sunday services pay tribute to the Armistice of the First World War and other conflicts which involve British and Commonwealth Forces.

Around 10,000 veterans will march past the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

King Charles led the two-minute silence at the Cenotaph. Picture: Alamy

More than 800 serving members from the British Army, the Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force are on duty for the Remembrance services. They are positioned at the Cenotaph as well as Westminster Abbey and Westminster Cathedral.

Princess Kate underwent chemotherapy this year and has been largely absent from royal duties for much of the year.

Prince William recently stated that he will be taking a different approach to his duties and will lead with a smaller 'R' in the royal.

He described the Princess Kate's 'brutal' cancer battle as the 'hardest year' of his life.