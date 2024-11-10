King Charles leads nation in two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans at Cenotaph for Remembrance Day service

By Shannon Cook

King Charles has lead veterans in a two-minute silence at the Cenotaph, as the nation paid its respects as part of the Remembrance Day service in London.

The King was joined at the cenotaph by Prince William and Princess Kate to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives in war.

Around 10,000 veterans will march past the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

Over 800 serving members from the British Army, the Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force are on duty for the Remembrance services. They are positioned at the Cenotaph as well as Westminster Abbey and Westminster Cathedral.

The Remembrance Sunday services pay tribute to the Armistice of the First World War and other conflicts which involve British and Commonwealth Forces.

Princess Kate was present at the Remembrance Day services. Picture: PA Media

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "This weekend, we come together to honour those who laid down their lives to keep our country safe."

The freedoms we enjoy today – our democracy, our values, our way of life – have been hard won over generations."

We are forever in debt to those brave souls who fought to defend this country, and who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We honour them today and always. We remember them today and always."

And as we do, we also think of those who are serving our country now, often far away from home, putting themselves in harm's way so that we may sleep soundly in our beds."

It is that service, and the courage and sacrifice of so many over the generations, that brings the country together this weekend, in a spirit of the most profound gratitude and respect."

King Charles joined members of the Royal family and veterans the Cenotaph. Picture: PA Media

Queen Camilla was not present at the services as she is reportedly recovering from a chest infection.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: "On Remembrance Sunday, we unite behind our Armed Forces community and honour those who gave their lives for our freedom.

"Across Remembrance weekend we will hear powerful memories from our veterans and their families. We have a duty to educate future generations about their courage and commitment to defending Britain."

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said: "Remembrance Sunday is both a national commemoration and a deeply personal moment of reflection as we contemplate the sacrifice of those who gave their lives so that we today might be free.

"Beyond the Cenotaph, it will be marked in communities across the United Kingdom, and wherever in the world our soldiers, sailors and aviators find themselves serving their country. We shall remember them."

Prince William joined Remembrance Day services. Picture: PA Media

