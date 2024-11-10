Manhunt underway after shooting leaves one dead and two injured in south east London

A fatal shooting has taken place in south east London. Picture: Social media/X

By Shannon Cook

A fatal shooting in Sydenham has left one man dead and two others injured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward after the shooting in Sydenham, south east London.

Police were called to the incident at around 10:10hrs on Sunday, November 10, following reports of a shooting in the area of Wells Park Road, SE26.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene having received fatal gunshot injuries.

Enquiries are now underway to establish his identity and contact his family.

A woman was also found at the scene suffering from gunshot injuries to her legs. She has been taken to hospital, however her condition is thought to be non life-threatening.

A third person attended hospital with presumed gunshot injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Wells Park Road, Sydenham. Picture: Instant Street View

Commander Peter Stevens said: “I know people will be shocked by this senseless act of violence, all the more so on a Sunday morning in a residential area. I share their concerns and can assure the local community that the Met’s response, alongside our partners, has been rapid.

"We are determined to safeguard the community, to get to the bottom of what happened here and bring those responsible to justice.

"You will see a considerable number of additional officers in the area, including forensic experts. Police cordons are likely to remain in place for some time so that they can carry out their vital work.

“Officers will also be patrolling the area. I urge anyone with information to speak with those officers.

Police officers responded to a fatal stabbing in south east London. Picture: Alamy

“A number of people have already contacted us, and we need that flow of information from anyone who saw or heard anything of note to continue. We also need to hear from anyone who has phone, CCTV or doorbell footage that may help the investigation."

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with footage or information is asked to call police on 101 or message via X @MetCC with reference number 2527/10nov. To remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.