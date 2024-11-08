Breaking News

Princess Kate to join royals at Remembrance events this weekend

8 November 2024

Princess Kate will attend both the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Kate will join King Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family at the national commemoration on Sunday, and also attend the annual festival on Saturday evening.

However, the Queen's attendance will be subject to medical advice nearer the time, the Palace said.

Camilla, 77, is unwell with a chest infection and was forced to pull out of engagements earlier this week.  

The announcement marks the next significant step in Kate's gradual return to public royal duties as she prepares to join the family in honouring the nation's war dead on November 10.  

It comes after William revealed how 2024 has been "brutal" and the "probably been the hardest year in my life" with both Kate and the King diagnosed with cancer.

"Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," he said.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done."

