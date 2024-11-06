Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Queen Camilla is set to return to royal duties next week despite falling ill with a chest infection.

The royal will attend the star-studded global premiere of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II alongside King Charles next Wednesday evening, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

It comes after Camilla pulled out of a series of engagements after falling ill with a chest infection.

The King and Queen will meet with the film's stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal.

Camilla, 77, will also join Charles as they host a special reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the UK's television and film industry earlier in the day.

The King and Queen will welcome guests including directors, actors, TV presenters, stunt performers and costume designers.

The events are taking place on the eve of the King's birthday, with Charles turning 76 next Thursday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla. Picture: Alamy

The palace announced Camilla would pull out of a series of events yesterday.

A statement read: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal.

"She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

The Duchess of Gloucester has stepped in on the Queen's behalf to attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

Camilla has also pulled out of a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes hosted by the King the same evening.

It is understood the Queen is currently resting at home.

The Queen’s illness comes just days after she and Charles finished their tour of Australia and Samoa.