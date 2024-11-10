Wrexham player James McClean refuses to stand beside teammates during Remembrance silence

James McClean of Wrexham stood away from his team-mates during the minute’s silence before the Sky Bet League One match at SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday November 9, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Wrexham player was seen to step away from his teammates as the squad observed a minute's silence ahead of Remembrance Day.

James McClean stood apart from his Wrexham teammates as a minute's silence was observed ahead of their match with League One side Mansfield.

The incident, which took place ahead of Saturday's clash, saw the 35-year-old Northern Irishman stand alone on the pitch as his teammates stood united.

McClean originally from Derry, Northern Ireland, hasn't taken part in Remembrance Day commemorations since moving to England in 2011.

It has become a tradition for footballers to wear shirts or armbands featuring Remembrance poppies for games taking place across Remembrance weekend.

Wrexham's James McClean during the Sky Bet League One match at SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday November 9, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Alongside the minute silence, McClean also refuses to wear a poppy on his shirt because of the British Army's role in The Troubles.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side rose to international stardom after the Hollywood duo brought the League One club in 2020.

McClean stars in Season 3 of the hit Prime series, becoming one of the newer players to partake in the series.

Saturday's match saw Wrexham win the match one nil.

It comes ahead of a minute's silence at 11am on Sunday - a sign of respect to fallen soldiers and marking the end of First World War hostilities.

The Queen is set to miss Remembrance events this weekend, including the annual service at the Cenotaph, Buckingham Palace has said, as she recovers from a chest infection.

Camilla had hoped to join the royal family at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert on Hall on Saturday evening.