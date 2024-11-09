Farmers threaten to blockade ports and supermarkets in escalation of row over Rachel Reeves's Budget

9 November 2024, 23:41

Rebellious farmers are threatening to blockade ports and leave supermarket shelves bare in an escalation in their row with Rachel Reeves over her plan to up inheritance tax. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The farmers are also considering withholding produce and livestock to trigger food shortages, The Telegraph reports.

One farmer told the Telegraph: “[This] could be a possibility to slow down the supply in the supermarket.

"The Government and supermarkets need to realise the control we have as farmers. The good thing with that is you have farmers everywhere so you can cover all the ports."

The move would mirror similar tactics used in Europe this year which saw ports in Zeebrugge blocked.

The rate of Agricultural Property Relief has been set to 20 per cent on the value of business and agricultural assets over £1million after the Budget.

The budget sparked outrage, with campaigners warning that the switch could kill off family farms, damage food security and environmental protection work.

Protesters have taken to the streets with tractors and other large machinery this weekend to make a stand against the changes, which are set to come in from April 2026.

Jeremy Clarkson said National Farming Union organisers had been told to restrict numbers to 1,800 after 10,000 for a planned march in London on Saturday.

The presenter has described the measure to the presenter labelled "all out-war on the countryside", Clarkson added that he had booked a coach to London to protest alongside a group of farmers from the Cotswolds.

However, the presenter-turned-farmer revealed he has now been forced to shelve plans following limits imposed on attendees.

The Metropolitan Police have since refuted the claims, stressing the force “has not banned anyone from marching on this date” and officers “will work with anyone wishing to organise a peaceful protest”.

