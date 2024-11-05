Jeremy Clarkson issues major health update after life-changing surgery as he tells fans he is 'better than ever'

The 64-year-old previously revealed he was days from death before undergoing surgery. Picture: Alamy & PA

By Will Conroy

Jeremey Clarkson has issued a major health update as he told fans he is feeling “better than ever” following his life-saving heart surgery.

The 64-year-old previously revealed he was days from death before undergoing surgery to clear blocked arteries but has assured fans he is now in a better condition.

The television presenter was reportedly pictured back at work filming for the new series of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ alongside his co-star Kaleb Cooper.

As visitors mobbed the TV personality near his Diddly Squat farm, some asked how he was and he reportedly replied: “I’m fine thank you.”

One fan said: “We asked about how he was feeling after the heart procedure and he said, ‘I’m feeling fine — better than ever’.”

They added: “It was great to see him looking so well after what has happened. I was in the pub with my girlfriend and then we went out to the car park and spotted him.

“He was on a telehandler building a bonfire with Kaleb.

“Jeremy was shouting instructions to him and they were laughing and joking together like they do on TV. I later saw him at the farm shop and had a chat.

“We saw him as he came out followed by an Amazon crew. He seemed really cheerful.”

The former Top Gear presenter had surgery after feeling unwell on holiday with doctors now insisting he must change his lifestyle.

He said: “I am not allowed to have fun anymore. I must live in a holier-than-thou fog of weeds, seeds and yoga. This is terrifying.”

The former Top Gear presenter had surgery after feeling unwell on holiday. Picture: Alamy

Clarkson has said he will follow the doctor’s orders so he can see his grandchildren grow up and “visit the Galapagos Islands”.

He said: “When the Grim Reaper poked his nose round the door, I decided that actually, I quite fancied living a little bit longer.

“I want to see my grandchildren grow up. I saw the dawn this morning and it was magnificent so I’d quite like to see a few more of those too.

"Also, I still want to visit the Galapagos Islands. To achieve this, I must live on water and steamed fish and exercise.”