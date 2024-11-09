Biden to meet Trump next week after Republicans landslide victory and presidential comeback

9 November 2024, 18:24

By Chay Quinn

President Joe Biden is set to meet Donald Trump next week - after the latter's landslide election win on Tuesday.

The two men will meet at the White House after Mr Trump defeated Mr Biden's vice-president Kamala Harris comprehensively in the presidential election.

The meeting between president-elect and sitting president is a tradition that was not observed when Mr Biden defeated Mr Trump in the 2020 election.

The pair are expected to discuss the presidential transition period between two administrations.

President Barack Obama and President Elect Donald Trump meeting in the Oval Office on November 10, 2016
The last such meeting took place between Barack Obama and Mr Trump in 2016 - in which they were said to have discussed foreign and domestic policy and agreed to work together to help "the country succeed". Picture: Alamy

The last such meeting took place between Barack Obama and Mr Trump in 2016 - in which they were said to have discussed foreign and domestic policy and agreed to work together to help "the country succeed".

In a short statement, President Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says: "At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-Elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Additional details to follow."

It will be the first meeting between the two men since the Presidential Debate in June which resulted in Biden's decision to withdraw from the race in favour of Ms Harris.

The two were also pictured together in New York on September 11 at Ground Zero to commemorate 23 years since the 9/11 attack.

