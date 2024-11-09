Viral trend sees women make blue 'Taylor Swift' style bracelets to show to each other that they didn't vote for Trump

Women are making blue bracelets to show each other that they didn't vote for Trump. Picture: Alamy/Social media (TikTok)

By Shannon Cook

The TikTok trend has seen 'white' women in America donning blue friendship bracelets to share their rejection of Trump.

The trend comes as Kamala Harris lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

'White' women have taken to TikTok following the election to advocate for the use of the blue bracelets as a means of distancing themselves from women who voted for Trump.

The 'friendship' bracelets are thought to be a nod to the bracelets made famous by Taylor Swift fans during the Eras Tour. The popstar previously endorsed Harris for US president.

The trend began when Libby Rae Lou, a content creator, published a video on TikTok, asking: "Fellow white women, how are we signalling to each other now which side we are on?"

Another user on social media said: "The blue bracelet is something white women are wearing, so others can see, that they didn't vote for Trump."

Trump has received criticism for supporting the overturning of the federal right to abortion.

A civil jury found him liable for the sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll, which he is appealing.

In data revealed by CNN exit polls, white women supported Trump with an 8-point lean. This is compared to an 84-percentage support towards Harris from black women, and a 22-percentage point support towards Harris among Latina women.

The blue bracelet trend is thought to be a nod towards Taylor Swift. Picture: Alamy

Not everyone on social media is a fan of the blue bracelet craze. Monique Lashaye, a black TikTok creator blasted the trend as 'performative', saying: "Wearing a blue bracelet to signify to me that you are who you say you are does nothing for me. What this week showed me is you can't trust no one."