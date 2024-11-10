Driver left 'seriously injured' after car plunges into Dartmouth Harbour

10 November 2024, 13:27 | Updated: 10 November 2024, 13:48

Driver left 'seriously injured' after car plunges into Dartmouth Harbour
Driver left 'seriously injured' after car plunges into Dartmouth Harbour. Picture: alamy / X Ben King

By Danielle de Wolfe

A driver has been seriously injured after the car he was travelling in plunged into Dartmouth Harbour in Devon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police say that one person was rescued following the incident, with the vehicle entering the water near the town's Lifeboat Centre.

Emergency services are currently in attendance, with police, ambulance and lifeboat crew visible on Dartmouth's south Embankment.

Police responded to reports of a car in the water shortly after that 8.40am on Sunday.

No one else was in the vehicle when it veered off the road, police have confirmed.

It comes as the public are still being asked to avoid the area, with a police cordon remaining in place.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: "Police were notified at around 8.40am this morning, Sunday 10 November, to reports that a car had plunged into the water opposite the Dartmouth Lifeboat Centre.

"Officers and other emergency crews were swiftly deployed and are at the scene.

Read more: Tributes paid to 'brave as they come' British volunteer, 22, killed in Ukraine

Read more: King Charles leads nation in two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans at Cenotaph for Remembrance Day service

View Looking Down On The Entrance Of The River Dart, Quay,Harbour And The Town Of Dartmouth And Kingswear,UK
View Looking Down On The Entrance Of The River Dart, Quay,Harbour And The Town Of Dartmouth And Kingswear,UK. Picture: Alamy

"One person, who was the sole occupant, is believed to be seriously injured.

"The embankment area has been closed and cordons are expected to be in place for much of the day.

"The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time."

This is a developing story.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The shadow secretary for energy has come under scrutiny for her alleged links to JCB

Shadow energy secretary in row over £14k in donations from JCB billionaire during election campaign

A fatal shooting has taken place in south east London

Manhunt underway after shooting leaves one dead and two injured in south east London

One dead and three injured following stabbing at south London market

One dead and three injured following knife attack at south London market

Duchess Sophie made a sweet gesture to Princess Kate at the end of the Remembrance Day service

Duchess Sophie's tender gesture to Kate as pair appear on Cenotaph balcony in royal return to duties

King Charles leads two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans for Remembrance Day services

King Charles leads nation in two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans at Cenotaph for Remembrance Day service

Suella Braverman claims Nigel Farage would make a 'good ambassador' to the UK under Trump administration

Suella Braverman claims Nigel Farage would make a 'good ambassador' to the UK under Trump administration

Labour minister refuses to confirm US trade deal amid claims UK could be exempt from Trump's tariffs

Labour minister refuses to confirm US trade deal amid claims UK could be exempt from Trump tariffs

Prince Andrew under mounting pressure to reveal mystery financier who helped avoid Royal Lodge eviction

Prince Andrew under mounting pressure to reveal mystery financier who helped him dodge Royal Lodge eviction

James McClean of Wrexham stood away from his team-mates during the minute’s silence before the Sky Bet League One match at SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday November 9, 2024.

Wrexham player James McClean refuses to stand beside teammates during Remembrance silence

Callum Tindal-Draper, 22, was serving as part the International Legion when he was killed defending the country.

Tributes paid to 'brave as they come' British volunteer, 22, killed in Ukraine

Donald Trump 'could exempt Britain from his tariffs', sources close to the President-Elect have said.

Trump 'could give UK special exemption from tariffs' when he becomes President

Qatar has suspended mediation between Hamas and Israel, officials say.

Qatar quits mediation role in Hamas-Israel talks as terrorist group rumoured to be leaving Gulf state

Rebellious farmers are threatening to blockade ports and leave supermarket shelves bare in an escalation in their row with Rachel Reeves over her plan to up inheritance tax.

Farmers threaten to blockade ports and supermarkets in escalating row over Rachel Reeves's Budget

Emergency services were called to Grove Place near the junction with Carshalton Road, Banstead, shortly after 4pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Child dies after being hit by tree branch in Surrey, police say

The Princess of Wales has continued her comeback to royal duties after cancer treatment as she appeared at the Festival of Remembrance.

Princess Kate continues return to duty as she appears at Festival of Remembrance

Golden Organic Honey against a back ground

Nine-in-ten pots of British honey 'fail authenticity tests' as sugar syrup dilutes spread down

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet Donald Trump next week - after the latter's landslide election win on Tuesday.

Biden to meet Trump next week after Republicans landslide victory and presidential comeback
Women are making blue bracelets to show each other that they didn't vote for Trump

Viral trend sees women make blue 'Taylor Swift' style bracelets to show to each other that they didn't vote for Trump
The brothers have been sentenced for attempted double murder

Brothers involved in attempted double murder in London 'ambush' jailed for 69 years

Nigel Farage says his 'great relationship' with Trump could make him 'useful as an interlocutor' with Labour

Nigel Farage says his 'great relationship' with Trump could make him 'useful as an interlocutor' with Labour
Seventeen taken to hospital after two double-decker buses collide in Manchester

Seventeen taken to hospital after two double-decker buses collide in Manchester

Queen to miss Remembrance services Buckingham Palace confirms, as she continues recovery

Queen to miss Remembrance services Buckingham Palace confirms, as she continues recovery

The teenage girl was crashed into by a paraglider in Turkey

'I thought she was dead': British teen left fighting for life in Turkey after paraglider crashes into her on family holiday
The first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem include two police officers killed in the line of duty

First emergency services workers honoured with 'Elizabeth Emblem' for those who die in line of duty
Woman, 37, dies after falling from sixth floor flat balcony while clearing a blocked drainpipe

Woman, 37, dies after falling from sixth floor flat balcony while clearing blocked drainpipe
Three suspects are wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 'schoolgirl'

Police launch manhunt after 14-year-old schoolgirl raped by three men in horror 'alleyway' attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is said to have found his own money to stay in the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'finds money to stay in Royal Lodge' after being cut off by Charles when King's 'patience ran out'
Kate will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

Princess Kate to join royals at Remembrance events this weekend - but Queen's attendance depends on medical advice
The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town.

Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News