Driver left 'seriously injured' after car plunges into Dartmouth Harbour

Driver left 'seriously injured' after car plunges into Dartmouth Harbour. Picture: alamy / X Ben King

By Danielle de Wolfe

A driver has been seriously injured after the car he was travelling in plunged into Dartmouth Harbour in Devon.

Police say that one person was rescued following the incident, with the vehicle entering the water near the town's Lifeboat Centre.

Emergency services are currently in attendance, with police, ambulance and lifeboat crew visible on Dartmouth's south Embankment.

Police responded to reports of a car in the water shortly after that 8.40am on Sunday.

No one else was in the vehicle when it veered off the road, police have confirmed.

It comes as the public are still being asked to avoid the area, with a police cordon remaining in place.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: "Police were notified at around 8.40am this morning, Sunday 10 November, to reports that a car had plunged into the water opposite the Dartmouth Lifeboat Centre.

"Officers and other emergency crews were swiftly deployed and are at the scene.

View Looking Down On The Entrance Of The River Dart, Quay,Harbour And The Town Of Dartmouth And Kingswear,UK. Picture: Alamy

"One person, who was the sole occupant, is believed to be seriously injured.

"The embankment area has been closed and cordons are expected to be in place for much of the day.

"The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time."

This is a developing story.