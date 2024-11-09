Breaking News

Seventeen taken to hospital after two double-decker buses collide in Manchester

9 November 2024, 14:26 | Updated: 9 November 2024, 14:43

Seventeen taken to hospital after two double-decker buses collide in Manchester
Seventeen taken to hospital after two double-decker buses collide in Manchester. Picture: alamy / x

By Danielle de Wolfe

Seventeen people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving two double-decker buses in Manchester.

The crash, which is believed to involve two Bee Network buses, took place between Rochdale Road and Livesey Street at around 8.34am on Saturday.

The accident took place close to the city centre, with nine ambulances in attendance.

An air ambulance, two response vehicles and an advanced paramedic were also deployed to the scene.

Images taken by witnesses show the front of one bus completely crumpled under the force of the collision, with windows smashed out.

Images taken by witnesses show the front of one bus completely crumpled under the force of the collision, with windows smashed out. Picture: X / Pat karney

North West Ambulance Service said 17 injured people were taken to hospitals around Manchester but no one was seriously hurt.

A spokesperson for North West ambulance service said: “Nine ambulances, an air ambulance, two response vehicles, an advanced paramedic and an operational commander attended the scene.

Seven of those injured were transported to hospital "on a bus accompanied by a paramedic" the ambulance service confirmed.

"No one suffered serious injuries.”

Stephen Rhodes, Transport for Greater Manchester's bus director, wished those injured in the accident a "speedy recovery".

Rochdale Road has now reopened, with delays in the area expected to continue later into the day.

