Shadow energy secretary in row over £14k in donations from JCB billionaire during election campaign

The shadow secretary for energy has come under scrutiny for her alleged links to JCB. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Tory MP Claire Coutinho reportedly accepted donations and awarded funds to JCB billionaire Lord Bamford.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Secretary of State for Energy has been embroiled in an alleged 'conflict of interest' debacle, an investigation has revealed.

While serving in Rishi Sunak's cabinet, Ms Coutinho oversaw the move to provide funding in the form of taxpayer-funded green energy grants to Lord Bamford's businesses.

The funding is thought to have come from the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund and other green energy funding pots.

Lord Bamford is the billionaire boss of leading construction manufacturer JCB - one of Britain's most successful family-owned businesses.

Ms Coutinho is the current MP for East Surrey and Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford is thought to be friends with Boris Johnson. Picture: Alamy

Alongside accepting a £7,000 private helicopter ride and a £7,500 donation from JCB to support her local election efforts, Ms Coutinho was spotted in images endorsing Lord Bamford's hydrogen energy initiative - a project worth £100m, reports The Observer.

It is thought that the Conservative Party may have accepted donations from JCB worth £300,000 this year.

Read more: Suella Braverman claims Nigel Farage would make a 'good ambassador' to the UK under Trump administration

Read more: New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch says 'huge job' ahead involves 'people we want to bring back to Conservative Party'

In a video posted to JCB's X social media page in May, Claire Coutinho can be seen discussing the JCB hydrogen project. The social post reads: "We've done so much, we've come so far and actually it's through great partnerships with businesses like JCB which means we've been able to develop this amazing news technology."

“We’ve done so much, we’ve come so far and actually it’s through great partnerships with businesses like JCB which means we’ve been able to develop this amazing new technology,” Claire Coutinho MP, Energy Secretary, on #JCB’s #hydrogen technology: https://t.co/pgP93szP4v. pic.twitter.com/ewFL315rW1 — JCB (@JCBmachines) May 24, 2024

Lord Bamford, who has links to Boris Johnson, has previously lobbied for the government to fund infrastructure projects.

The investigation revealed that in September 2023 Ms Coutinho's department awarded £3.2m to a consortium led by Ryze Hydrogen, which is headed by Jo Bamford - the son of Lord Bamford.

The funding was provided by Coutinho's department to supply hydrogen refuelling to construction sites, reported The Observer.

Under the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund, government grants were also reportedly provided to Hygen - a project led by one of Jo Bamford's businesses.

A further £21m funding is alleged to have been provided to a project affiliated with Bamford.

Former energy security Claire Coutinho is alleged to have accepted donations from JCB for her local election campaign. Picture: Alamy

There is thought to be no evidence that the funding provided to Bamford's business empire was 'improper' or that 'correct processes' were ignored.

Rose Whiffen, senior research officer at Transparency International UK, told The Observer: "When decision-makers repeatedly accept meetings, hospitality and contributions from the same donor, it gives rise to a perception that a cosy relationship exists.

“Ministers and shadow ministers should always be cautious when accepting gifts and hospitality from outside interests – even more so when the source of these donations has a direct interest in their ministerial brief.”

Carys Boughton, from Fossil Free Parliament, critiqued Ms Coutinho's choice to accept donations from JCB.

She told The Observer: “As the former energy secretary and now shadow secretary of state for climate change and net zero, Coutinho should not be allowed to take gifts and donations from companies that are pushing for the approval of energy projects that she has prospective influence over.”