Trump 'could give UK special exemption from tariffs' when he becomes President

10 November 2024, 00:38

Donald Trump 'could exempt Britain from his tariffs', sources close to the President-Elect have said.
Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump 'could exempt Britain from his tariffs', sources close to the President-Elect have said.

Sources close to Mr Trump have told the Telegraph that the UK could be exempt from the tariffs which formed the basis of his economic platform.

It comes after Government officials were reported to be taking advice on the possible impacts on the UK economy if Donald Trump imposes tariffs.

The president-elect has previously said that he would increase rates on goods imported into the US from around the world by 10%, rising to 60% on those which come from China.

Officials at the Department for Business and Trade have commissioned advice and forecasts on a number of economic scenarios that could result from the second Trump presidency.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at campaign rally in Hialeah, Florida on November 8, 2023.
Picture: Alamy

A Government source said: "As anyone would expect, we monitored the US election campaign closely and made sure we were well prepared for any outcome.

"We will continue to monitor developments, take advice and build relationships with counterparts to ensure we are placing Britain in the best possible position.

"We look forward to working closely with President Trump's team to strengthen UK-US trading relations to support businesses on both sides of the Atlantic."

Meanwhile, former UK ambassador to the US, Lord Kim Darroch has said that he expects Mr Trump would carry out his "threat" of tariffs.

Writing in The Observer newspaper on Sunday, Lord Darroch said: "I think Trump will impose tariffs on all US imports immediately and say 'If you want them lifted, offer me something to rebalance trade'.

"The EU will almost certainly retaliate; and the UK will face a difficult decision. Do we match EU retaliatory tariffs? Or do we seek a bilateral deal, like a free trade agreement?"

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party has said that the return of Mr Trump to the White House is a "golden opportunity" for Britain to secure a trade deal with the US.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, she said that the Conservatives worked on a deal in 2020 that has was "left on a shelf" when Joe Biden entered office but is "ready to be dusted off".

London, UK. 6th Nov, 2024. Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, leaves Number 10 to go to Parliament for Prime Ministers Questions
Picture: Alamy

There are fears about the impact tariffs could have to economies across the globe but, on Friday, New Jersey Democrat governor Phil Murphy said that he thought there could be a "lane" for the UK when it comes to trade with the US.

Speaking to journalists, he offered an optimistic assessment of what a Trump presidency could mean for British exports.

"I'm sure you are concerned about tariffs, the bilateral relationship," he said.

"If I had to speculate I would say there's a lane for the UK.

"There's less of a lane for the EU and Nato.

"There's a lane for the UK to be determined."

