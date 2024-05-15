Moment innocent woman is gunned down in 'gangland drive-by' in north London street

15 May 2024, 12:47

An innocent woman was shot in a north London street in front of terrified children
An innocent woman was shot in a north London street in front of terrified children. Picture: Supplied

By Asher McShane

This is the moment an innocent woman was shot while walking down the street in London after getting caught in the crossfire of a gangland shooting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The victim, in her 30s, was seen on CCTV slumped onto the pavement after being shot in the leg by a stray bullet during the drive-by shooting yesterday evening in Stamford Hill, north London.

The shooting took place at around 7.30pm as families with young children walked along Reizel Close.

Video shows occupants of two cars shooting at each other while driving in heavy traffic. The cars' occupants are believed to be members of rival gangs.

Horror moment shows moment woman is gunned down in Stamford Hill

Members of the public are seen trying to administer first aid after the woman was hit. One of the two cars involved appears not to be carrying a number plate.

Armed police were dispatched to the north London neighbourhood after the woman was shot.

The victim, in her 30s, was shot in the leg in the incident.

No arrests have been made.

An eyewitness said they thought that the woman had been an innocent bystander who just happened to be caught in the middle of an armed feud between two groups.

The witness told MailOnline that people in two cars had been aiming guns at each other.

Read more: Two guards shot dead and gang boss nicknamed ‘The Fly’ on the run after gunmen attack police van in Normandy

Read more: Man, 54, arrested after police officer shot in leg with crossbow while responding to stabbing

Reizel Close
Reizel Close. Picture: Google Maps

After the shooting one of the cars is said to have sped off towards Clapton Common, a park about a mile away, where another two gunshots was also heard.

The Met police said: "Police were called at about 19:40hrs on Tuesday, 14 May to reports of a shooting near Reizel Close, Stamford Hill.

"Officers, including specialist firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service attended.

"A woman in her 30s was found with a gunshot injury to her leg. She was taken to an east London hospital – we await to hear updates on her condition.

Police need to carry guns in the UK, says ex-counter terrorism chief

"Offices are working to establish the circumstance of this incident.

"No arrests have been made at this time. A crime scene is in place."

Local police said on Wednesday morning that road closures were in place on the A10 by Morrisons junction with Windus Rd up to junction with Lynmouth Rd N16.

"This will cause disruption to a number of bus routes and the immediate residential area," they added.

Ben Kentish speaks to knife crime campaigner

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Tuesday night: "We were called at 7:41pm today (May 14) to reports of a shooting at Stamford Hill.

"We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre as a priority."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

China Russia Putin

Putin says Russia is prepared to negotiate over Ukraine

Fabrice Moello (L) and Arnaud Garcia (R) were killed in yesterday's prison van ambush

Pictured: Police officers killed in ambush on prison van as manhunt for gang boss ‘The Fly’ intensifies

A building damaged in the Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Ukrainian troops pull out of some areas and Zelensky postpones foreign trips

Russia Ukraine War Missiles

Russia says it downed 10 US-supplied missiles over Crimea as Blinken visits Kyiv

Cryptosporidium has been found in the water supply in Devon

Parasite found in water supply in Devon towns, as 'hundreds fall ill' with diarrhoea bug, and residents told to boil water
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs on Wednesday

Row over 'get out of jail free cards': Starmer mocks Sunak for banning rainbow lanyards in prison reform clash at PMQs

John Swinney said Rishi Sunak made "foolish" remarks about Scottish Nationalists

'Foolish and disrespectful' Sunak should apologise for Scottish Nationalism remarks, John Swinney tells LBC

Migrants have been returned to the UK from Ireland

Britain 'took back 50 migrants from Ireland', just months before Rishi Sunak said he was 'not interested' in returns

A patrol of gendarmes in France

Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers

Westminster Dog Show

Miniature poodle named Sage wins Westminster Kennel Club dog show

Phillip Schofield has posted on social media for the first time in a year.

Phillip Schofield breaks social media silence for first time in a year following This Morning exit

New Caledonia Unrest

French president convenes ministers to discuss violence in New Caledonia

Indonesia Flash Floods

Indonesia seeds clouds to block rainfall after floods killed at least 58 people

Croatia Marina Fire

Fire at a marina in Croatia destroys 22 boats but no injuries reported

British tourists triggered a health alert in Turkey after wading into the sea to scatter ashes

British tourists spark health alert in Turkey after wading into the sea to scatter dead relative's ashes

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians mark original ‘catastrophe’ with eyes on war in Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hungary CPAC

Dutch anti-Islam party on the verge of forming EU’s latest hard-right government

Family of killer whales (Orcinus orca) off Tarifa coast, Strait of Gibraltar, Costa de la Luz, Andalucia (Andalusia), Spain

Killer whales attack and sink couple's yacht, in latest in series of orca ramming attacks that are puzzling experts
The Royal Parks have called for a Regent’s Park Cycling route to be removed from sports apps after an 81-year-old woman was killed by a speeding cyclist. LBC spoke to crash victim Paula dos Santos

London is not a velodrome: Crash victim urges bikes to slow down - as cyclists inLondon is not a velodrome: Crash victim urges bikes to slow down - as cyclists in Regent's Park break speed limit
Mohamed Amra, known as The Fly, was freed in the deadly police van ambush.

Manhunt for prisoner ‘The Fly’ freed in ambush enters day two as tributes paid to victims and guards erupt into protest
Tool theft has risen considerably and tradesmen are calling for action

'I had £8,000 worth of tools stolen from my van and police did nothing - I'm urging them to crack down on thieves'
Biden

US to give one billion dollars in arms deal to Israel, congressional aides say

Welsh Water Authority Aims To Reduce Sewage Overflow Incidents

Up to 10,000 hidden sewage pipes could be fuelling fivefold increase in fish deaths

Russia has amassed over 500,000 troops on its front line with Ukraine

Russia 'amasses more than half a million troops on front line,' with outlook 'bleak' for Ukraine
Obese men were given money to lose weight

Obese men sent texts like 'avoid the kebab shop' and paid cash rewards for losing weight in 'Game of Stones'
Philippines China Disputed Shoal

Filipino activists, fishermen sail to disputed shoal in South China Sea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'
Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'
Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit