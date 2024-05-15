Damages to Sycamore Gap tree valued at more than £620,000 as two men due to appear in court

'Sycamore Gap' Tree At Hadrian's Wall Felled Overnight. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

The criminal damage caused by the Sycamore Gap tree felling has been valued at more than £620,000 as two men are due to appear in court on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, are due to appear in Newcastle Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of criminal damage to the tree and Hadrian's Wall.

The damage to the tree was valued at £622,191 while the wall damages were valued at £1,144 with both offences alleged to have taken place in September last year.

The men, who are both from Carlisle, were arrested last October and have been on bail since then, according to Northumbria Police.

The tree was a popular tourist site as one of the most photographed trees in the country and had stood next to the Roman wall, a Unesco world heritage site, since the late 1800s.

Northumberland National Park (NNP) said it had received 2,000 “heartfelt” messages from people all over the world who were saddened by the incident.

The tree’s origins are thought to have dated back to medieval times and it has been previously excavated twice when Roman remains were found.