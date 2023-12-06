‘New future’ on the cards for Sycamore Gap Tree as specialists reveal ‘positive signs of life’ after felling

Specialists have revealed the tree's cuttings have shown positive signs of life. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The iconic Sycamore Gap tree could ‘live on’ as the National Trust has reported signs of life from its cuttings.

Cuttings and salvaged seeds from the tree are showing positive signs of new growth, it has been said.

Rare plant specialists have been working to propagate material taken from the iconic Sycamore Gap tree after it was felled in September.

The tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner when it appeared in his 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

The unexpected felling of the tree led to national outcry over what was described as an act of vandalism.

Hadrian’s Wall was damaged as a result of the felling, Historic England said.

Historic England carried out an archaeological appraisal of the World Heritage Site and evaluated a series of cracks and fragments that had broken off from the structure.

While plants do not grow from seeds and cuttings around this time of year, the National Trust has said it has seen positive signs in the cuttings taken from the tree.

“After discovering the felled tree, our teams were quickly on the scene to collect material that would enable us to propagate from the tree,” Andy Jasper, director of gardens and Parklands at the National Trust, said.

“This work is taking place in our specialist rare plant propagation nursery and although this wasn’t really the right time of year to do this work, we are encouraged by positive signs of life, and are hopeful that over 30% of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings will be viable, which means we can hopefully grow new descendants from the tree in the future.

The tree was felled overnight in September, leading to national outcry. Picture: Alamy

“Over the next year, we’ll be doing all we can to nurture the seeds and cuttings, in the hope that some will grow into strong, sturdy saplings – providing a new future for this much-loved tree.”

The National Trust said it hopes that more than 30% of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings will be viable, generating hope the tree will ‘live on’.

Mr Jasper also added they have hope the original trunk will regrow, but added this could take up to three years before they know for sure.

“We are also hoping that the trunk of the original tree will regrow, but it could take up to three years before we know if this is possible,” he added.

“As with many things in landscape restoration, we need to be patient and take the time to let nature do its thing.”

Four were arrested after the incident in September, and three men remain on police bail on suspicion of criminal damage as police continue to investigate.

A teenage boy who was originally arrested in connection with the felling will no longer face any action.

Andrew Poad, general manager of the historic site said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the many commemorative ideas we’ve received since the tree was felled.

“The creativity and thought behind some of these ideas has been inspiring and is an indication of just how important this tree was for so many people.”