‘New future’ on the cards for Sycamore Gap Tree as specialists reveal ‘positive signs of life’ after felling

6 December 2023, 14:06

Specialists have revealed the tree's cuttings have shown positive signs of life.
Specialists have revealed the tree's cuttings have shown positive signs of life. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The iconic Sycamore Gap tree could ‘live on’ as the National Trust has reported signs of life from its cuttings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cuttings and salvaged seeds from the tree are showing positive signs of new growth, it has been said.

Rare plant specialists have been working to propagate material taken from the iconic Sycamore Gap tree after it was felled in September.

The tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner when it appeared in his 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

The unexpected felling of the tree led to national outcry over what was described as an act of vandalism.

Hadrian’s Wall was damaged as a result of the felling, Historic England said.

Historic England carried out an archaeological appraisal of the World Heritage Site and evaluated a series of cracks and fragments that had broken off from the structure.

While plants do not grow from seeds and cuttings around this time of year, the National Trust has said it has seen positive signs in the cuttings taken from the tree.

“After discovering the felled tree, our teams were quickly on the scene to collect material that would enable us to propagate from the tree,” Andy Jasper, director of gardens and Parklands at the National Trust, said.

“This work is taking place in our specialist rare plant propagation nursery and although this wasn’t really the right time of year to do this work, we are encouraged by positive signs of life, and are hopeful that over 30% of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings will be viable, which means we can hopefully grow new descendants from the tree in the future.

Read more: Woman dies in 'industrial incident' at Co-op funeral parlour as probe launched

Read more: Pictured: Newlywed US editor killed by a shark in front of her husband on the first day of their honeymoon

The tree was felled overnight in September, leading to national outcry.
The tree was felled overnight in September, leading to national outcry. Picture: Alamy

“Over the next year, we’ll be doing all we can to nurture the seeds and cuttings, in the hope that some will grow into strong, sturdy saplings – providing a new future for this much-loved tree.”

The National Trust said it hopes that more than 30% of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings will be viable, generating hope the tree will ‘live on’.

Mr Jasper also added they have hope the original trunk will regrow, but added this could take up to three years before they know for sure.

“We are also hoping that the trunk of the original tree will regrow, but it could take up to three years before we know if this is possible,” he added.

“As with many things in landscape restoration, we need to be patient and take the time to let nature do its thing.”

Four were arrested after the incident in September, and three men remain on police bail on suspicion of criminal damage as police continue to investigate.

A teenage boy who was originally arrested in connection with the felling will no longer face any action.

Andrew Poad, general manager of the historic site said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the many commemorative ideas we’ve received since the tree was felled.

“The creativity and thought behind some of these ideas has been inspiring and is an indication of just how important this tree was for so many people.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Footage showed the fire engulf two market stalls.

Fire tears through world-famous Christmas Market as tourists forced to evacuate

McDonald’s

McDonald’s to open 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years

Suella Braverman said the Tories face 'electoral oblivion'

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman claims Tories face 'electoral oblivion' unless Rwanda flights go ahead

Norman Lear

Influential US TV producer Norman Lear dies aged 101

Campaigners had been calling for a "Hillsborough Law", also known as the Public Authority (Accountability) bill to create a legal duty of candour on public authorities.

Charter signed by Government vowing never to repeat injustices of Hillsborough disaster - but new law is rejected

Putin arrives

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE

Extradited suspect

UK financier wanted over tax fraud extradited to Denmark from UAE

Shootings in Texas

Suspect held after six killed and three injured in series of attacks in Texas

Naval vessel

Eight US air force crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan identified

Forensic specialists were seen in the area looking for clues on Friday night.

Woman dies in 'industrial incident' at Co-op funeral parlour as probe launched

Lianne Gordon, 42, was shot and killed

Pictured: Mum-of-two shot dead 'in front of her daughter' in east London in ‘case of mistaken identity’

Lauren Erikson Van Wart, 44, who was killed by a shark 'in front of her husband' on the first day of her honeymoon in The Bahamas

Pictured: Newlywed US editor killed by a shark in front of her husband on the first day of their honeymoon

Cop28

Cop28 climate talks face roadblocks following first day of rapid action

IDF forces appear to be setting up a network of pipes and pumps to flood Hamas tunnels

Images emerge showing Israeli forces 'preparing pumps to flood Hamas tunnels with sea water'

Richmond-upon-Thames (main) has been named Britain's happiest place followed by Winchester (top r) and Monmouth (bottom r)

Britain's 'happiest place' revealed...Does your area make the top 20?

Iran Space Capsule

Iran sends capsule with animals into orbit as it prepares for human missions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson giving evidence to the Covid inquiry today

Boris Johnson defends lockdowns and admits 'damage was done' as he apologises 'for pain and loss' of Covid
'Why does the word Conservative not appear on your posters?' Susan Hall grilled

Susan Hall claims she is 'being naughty' by leaving the word 'Conservative' off her Mayoral campaign material
Rescued miner

Survivor pulled out of Zambian mine nearly a week after landslides

Susan Hall has doubled down on claims she was pickpocketed on the Tube

'Can you be trusted with London?' Susan Hall refuses to apologise as she stands by Tube 'pickpocketing' claims
Emergency services at Sutton station last night

Boy, 17, stabbed to death in south London high street

The Pope

Pope says he’s ‘much better’ after bout of bronchitis

Boris Johnson met by protesters and families of the bereaved as he arrives to give evidence at the Covid Inquiry

Boris Johnson arrives at Covid inquiry where he will apologise for government mistakes but insist he got big calls right
People wait to be treated

Gaza civilians have few places to seek safety as fighting halts aid delivery

Boris Johnson said the government should have 'twigged' sooner about the dangers of Covid

Live: Boris fights back tears and says 'we should have twigged sooner' as four hecklers ejected from Covid Inquiry
Police at the scene of the shooting in Vine Close, Hackney today and (R) forensics officers at the scene last night

Girl ‘screamed her mum was shot in the head’: Horror of neighbours as mother-of-two, 42, shot dead in Hackney

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen were joined by William and Kate for the Diplomatic Reception.

Business as usual: Royal family puts on united front at diplomatic reception in first joint appearance amid race row
Everything the High Court has heard so far in Harry's legal fight against the Home Office.

Why is Prince Harry challenging the UK government in court? Everything we know so far

Meghan's 'secret support for Charles' amid royal 'racism row'

Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit