Woman dies in 'industrial incident' at Co-op funeral parlour as probe launched

By Jasmine Moody

A woman in her 50s has died in an 'industrial accident' at a Co-op funeral parlour in Norfolk.

Emergency services arrived at the Swaffham Market Place Co-op Funeral Service on Friday 1 December in the afternoon, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The details behind the woman’s death are unconfirmed.

However, the health and safety watchdog has now launched an urgent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Forensic specialists were seen in the area looking for clues on Friday night.

Five days on from the incident, a notice outside the funeral parlour reads: "This branch is temporarily closed."

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: "Police can confirm a woman has died following an industrial incident in Swaffham.

"Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a business in Market Place shortly after midday today (Friday 1 December 2023) following reports there had been an incident involving a woman in her 50s.

"Sadly the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working with the local authority to establish the circumstances that led to the woman’s death.

"The woman’s next of kin have been informed."