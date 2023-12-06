Live

Live: Boris Johnson faces questions at the Covid inquiry

Boris Johnson has arrived to give evidence. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson is beginning his two days of questioning at the Covid inquiry.

He is expected to apologise to the inquiry and acknowledge the government did not get everything right when dealing with Covid - but will argue that its decisions ultimately saved lives.

He is also set to claim he delayed implementing the first lockdown based on Sir Chris Whitty's advice.

The inquiry is examining evidence relating to the government's preparedness and response to the Covid pandemic.

