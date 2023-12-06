Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Live: Boris Johnson faces questions at the Covid inquiry
6 December 2023, 08:06 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 08:25
Boris Johnson is beginning his two days of questioning at the Covid inquiry.
He is expected to apologise to the inquiry and acknowledge the government did not get everything right when dealing with Covid - but will argue that its decisions ultimately saved lives.
He is also set to claim he delayed implementing the first lockdown based on Sir Chris Whitty's advice.
The inquiry is examining evidence relating to the government's preparedness and response to the Covid pandemic.
Follow Boris Johnson's evidence at the Covid inquiry live below.
'It's the first time Boris has ever been early for anything'
Policing minister Chris Philp joked that "it's the first time Boris has ever been early for anything" after he arrived at the inquiry three hours early.
Mr Philp told Sky the inquiry should be about "dispassionately and forensically understanding what lessons can be learnt", adding that he was "sure there are things we could have done better".
More protesters arrive outside Covid inquiry
Boris Johnson expected to insist he got big calls right
The former PM is expected to talk with pride about the vaccine programme and argue the UK emerged from the final lockdown earlier than other comparable economies.
Mr Johnson is also expected to insist that all three lockdowns came at the right time and that his government saved hundreds and thousands of lives.
Read more: Boris Johnson arrives at Covid inquiry where he will apologise for government mistakes but insist he got big calls right
Protesters wait outside Covid inquiry
Protesters are waiting outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London.
Boris Johnson arriving to give evidence
Mr Johnson has already arrived for questioning.
Welcome to LBC's coverage of Boris Johnson's evidence at the Covid Inquiry
Mr Johnson will begin his two days of questioning at the inquiry on Wednesday.
The former prime minister is expected to admit during the lengthy hearing that his government made mistakes in its response to the virus, but argue that its decisions ultimately saved lives.
Mr Johnson will also insist that he followed the advice of scientists and did not lock down the country more quickly because herd immunity was initially favoured.