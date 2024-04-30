Two men charged in connection with felling of iconic Sycamore Gap tree

The iconic tree was felled last year prompting national outrage. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Two men have been charged in connection with the felling of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland last year in a move which shocked and saddened the country.

The much-loved tree, which stood next to Hadrian's Wall for 200 years, was chopped down in September last year, prompting national outrage.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, from the Carlisle area of Cumbria, are charged with criminal damage and will appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court next month, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

They were also charged with causing criminal damage to Hadrian's Wall.

The tree was deliberately felled last year. Picture: Alamy

Northumbria Police made a number of arrests in the wake of the felling of the tree, which happened overnight on September 27 to 28.

A teenager and man in his 60s were later both told that they will face no further action.

The iconic tree is one of the most photographed in the UK and has been featured in films such as Robin Hood.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney said the force recognises the "strength of feeling" in the local community and further afield the felling has caused.

The tree was a much-loved symbol of Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

The National Trust, which owns the land on which the tree stood, said it was hopeful the sycamore will live on after scientists found that salvaged seeds and cuttings are showing positive signs of being viable for new growth.

The charity announced that it is hopeful more than 30% of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings it collected from the tree's remains will be viable.

It is also hopeful that the trunk of the original tree will regrow, but it may be up to three years before this is known for sure. The charity said it is also working on a "fitting tribute" to the tree to ensure its legacy lives on following an an unprecedented public response to the felling.

Last month, staff at the National Trust's Plant Conservation Centre said rescued seeds and buds were "springing into life", giving more hope the famous tree will live on.

Plans for the Sycamore Gap seeds are still in development and saplings will not be ready for planting out for at least 12 months, the trust has said.

