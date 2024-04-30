Line of Duty star dies suddenly aged 59 as heartbroken wife pays tribute

Line of Duty star Brian McCardie has died aged 59. Picture: BBC

By Asher McShane

Line of Duty actor Brian James McCardie has died at the age of 59, his family has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Line of Duty actor Brian James McCardie has died at the age of 59, his family has announced.

His sister, Sarah, announced the star’s death this morning.

His wife posted on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many.

Read more: Exact date UK to hit 22C as Met Office predicts soaring temperatures in time for Bank Holiday

Read more: NHS to define sex as 'biological fact' in shift against gender ideology

Brian Mccardie, Sandra Bullock, and Temuera Morrison in: Speed 2: Cruise Control. Picture: Alamy

“Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead.”

Author Paul Larkin tweeted: “Shocked and devastated to learn of the passing of Brian McCardie. Brian was a brilliant friend and we had many discussions about mental health issues where he was a fantastic help to me.

Brian Mccardie in the Liam Neeson hit Rob Roy. Picture: Alamy

“As well as that; he was a phenomenal actor. Sleep tight Brother.”

He is most recently known for his role in the gripping BBC drama Line of Duty. He played crime boss John Thomas ‘Tommy’ Hunter.

Brian also starred opposite Sean Bean in the popular 2021 BBC prison crime drama Time and in Irvine Welsh's TV series Crime.

His film appearances included Rob Roy, Irvine Welsh’s Filth and the thriller Low Winter Sun alongside Mark Strong.

He also had parts in Roman-set series Domina as Cicero, in time travel historical show Outlander as Sir Marcus MacRannoch, who offers help during a prison rescue attempt, and as the Irish leader James Connolly in 1916-set Rebellion.

United Agents said: "We are shocked and so deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian's sudden death.

"He was an actor of such great talent who we were lucky to represent, and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time."