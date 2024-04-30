Line of Duty star dies suddenly aged 59 as heartbroken wife pays tribute

30 April 2024, 14:10 | Updated: 30 April 2024, 14:25

Line of Duty star Brian McCardie has died aged 59
Line of Duty star Brian McCardie has died aged 59. Picture: BBC

By Asher McShane

Line of Duty actor Brian James McCardie has died at the age of 59, his family has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Line of Duty actor Brian James McCardie has died at the age of 59, his family has announced.

His sister, Sarah, announced the star’s death this morning.

His wife posted on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many.

Read more: Exact date UK to hit 22C as Met Office predicts soaring temperatures in time for Bank Holiday

Read more: NHS to define sex as 'biological fact' in shift against gender ideology

Brian Mccardie, Sandra Bullock, and Temuera Morrison in: Speed 2: Cruise Control
Brian Mccardie, Sandra Bullock, and Temuera Morrison in: Speed 2: Cruise Control. Picture: Alamy

“Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead.”

Author Paul Larkin tweeted: “Shocked and devastated to learn of the passing of Brian McCardie. Brian was a brilliant friend and we had many discussions about mental health issues where he was a fantastic help to me.

Brian Mccardie in the Liam Neeson hit Rob Roy
Brian Mccardie in the Liam Neeson hit Rob Roy. Picture: Alamy

“As well as that; he was a phenomenal actor. Sleep tight Brother.”

He is most recently known for his role in the gripping BBC drama Line of Duty. He played crime boss John Thomas ‘Tommy’ Hunter.

Brian also starred opposite Sean Bean in the popular 2021 BBC prison crime drama Time and in Irvine Welsh's TV series Crime.

His film appearances included Rob Roy, Irvine Welsh’s Filth and the thriller Low Winter Sun alongside Mark Strong.

He also had parts in Roman-set series Domina as Cicero, in time travel historical show Outlander as Sir Marcus MacRannoch, who offers help during a prison rescue attempt, and as the Irish leader James Connolly in 1916-set Rebellion.

United Agents said: "We are shocked and so deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian's sudden death.

"He was an actor of such great talent who we were lucky to represent, and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The iconic tree was felled last year

Two men charged in connection with the felling of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree

Trump Hush Money

Judge fines Trump for contempt and raises threat of jail in hush money trial

Cafe on Omaha beach freed by Allies on D-Day slammed for refusing to serve British soldiers because they are English

Cafe on Omaha beach freed by Allies on D-Day slammed for refusing to serve British soldiers 'because they are English'

People try to move a bus that was washed away in Kenya

Kenyans in flood-prone areas ordered to evacuate as death toll rises

Dramatic doorbell footage has shown the moment the sword suspect was arrested

Dramatic CCTV footage shows moment man was Tasered by police after boy, 14, killed in samurai sword attack

A tour guide has criticised the cafe on Omaha beach.

World War II tour guide slams Normandy cafe on Omaha beach for ‘refusing to serve troops because they’re English’

Visitors take a photo of Mount Fuji in front of a store

Town building big screen to block view of Mount Fuji in bid to deter tourists

Keir Starmer has pledged a crackdown on shoplifting

Starmer vows crackdown on 'shoplifting epidemic' plaguing Britain after stats soar to 20-year-high

Chinese astronaut Tang Shengjie waves after returning to Earth

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space

The remains were found at the 'Wolf's Lair' in Poland.

Skeletons with missing hands and feet found at Hitler’s ‘Wolf’s Lair’ under Nazi commander Hermann Goering's bunker

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Student protesters take over Columbia University hall in anti-war demonstrations

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in east London

King Charles sends poignant message of support to victims of Hainault sword rampage

Philippines South China Sea

Chinese coast guard fires water cannons at Philippine vessels in South China Sea

Donald Trump fined $9,000 after judge finds him in contempt of court for violating gag order in hush money case

Donald Trump fined $9,000 after judge finds him in contempt of court for violating gag order in hush money trial

McDonald’s service issues

McDonald’s posts weaker-than-expected Q1 results as boycotts weigh on sales

A 13-year-old schoolboy has been killed after a sword-wielding man went on a rampage, injuring four others, including two police officers, in Hainault.

14-year-old schoolboy dead in Hainault sword attack: A timeline of events

Latest News

See more Latest News

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has revealed it is to axe around 1,500 jobs

Premier Inn owner Whitbread to axe 1,500 jobs in hotel brand shake-up

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a man armed with a sword went on a rampage in east London, leaving a boy, 13, dead

Boy, 14, killed and four injured including two police officers after 'horrific' samurai sword rampage in Hainault
International Court Gaza Explainer

Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah ‘with or without a deal’

WhatsApp age limit change

Facebook and Instagram face EU scrutiny over possible digital rulebook breaches

Sahil Sharma, 24, killed Mehak Sharma, 19

Husband jailed for stabbing bride, 19 to death in attack at their south London home

Temperatures are expected to soar later this week, according to the Met Office

Exact date UK to hit 22C as Met Office predicts soaring temperatures in time for Bank Holiday
Hospital patients in England will have the right to request to be treated on single-sex wards

NHS to define sex as 'biological fact' in shift against gender ideology as trans patients to be 'treated in separate wards'
King Charles has made a return to royal duties for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles says he is "alright" and cancer diagnosis was "a shock" as he continues treatment after returning to work
Trump Hush Money

Donald Trump hush money trial set to resume

John Cleese has said he's 'all in favour of content warnings'.

‘I’m all in favour of trigger warnings’, John Cleese tells LBC as he says ‘society has changed’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit