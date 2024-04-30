Exact date UK to hit 22C as Met Office predicts soaring temperatures in time for Bank Holiday

Temperatures are expected to soar later this week, according to the Met Office. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A new Met Office forecast has predicted soaring temperatures this week, with the warmer weather to arrive in time for the Bank Holiday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

According to the latest Met Office forecast, temperatures could reach as high as 22C this week - making it hotter than parts of Spain.

They suggest it could reach 22C by Thursday.

It will then remain around 21C on Friday and Saturday, the Met Office added.

There will be some big temperature contrasts this week, depending on the amount of cloud cover you have 📈📉



Where the sun appears, temperatures will climb into the low twenties. Where it remains cloudy and breezy, it will struggle to reach the mid-teens 🌤️☁️ pic.twitter.com/KT3yAlFMlh — Met Office (@metoffice) April 29, 2024

It will also be sunny and warm on Bank Holiday Monday, according to a Met Office forecast.

As for the rest of May, the Met Office's long-range forecast says Brits are in for a pretty standard start to the month.

Read More: Exact date Brits' wind and rain misery to end, as sunshine and warm weather returns after cold snap

Read More: Exact date UK to be as hot as Ibiza this week as temperatures soar after cold snap

It reads: "Overall, northern, especially northwestern, parts of the UK will probably be driest and sunniest, while the more changeable conditions remain more likely in the south."

Brits are in for a warm Bank Holiday morning. Picture: Alamy

It goes on: "Temperatures should remain close to or a little above normal for early May.

It goes on: "The chance of below or above average temperatures is fairly balanced overall, but it is worth noting that average temperatures themselves rise by around 1C per week at this time of year."