NHS to define sex as 'biological fact' in shift against gender ideology as trans patients to be 'treated in separate wards'

By Emma Soteriou

The NHS is set to declare sex as 'biological fact' in a major shift against gender ideology.

Hospital patients in England will have the right to request to be treated on single-sex wards under proposed changes to the NHS Constitution.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it is "defining sex as biological sex" with the new document.

As a result, transgender people could be placed in a room on their own.

The update "is about putting patients first", ministers said.

However, the proposed move has been criticised by the British Medical Association, which suggested transgender and non-binary patients could "potentially find their access to vital NHS services limited" as a result.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Nursing said changes to health policy should be done with patients "not unto them".

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said: "The NHS constitution is the document that brings together the values and principles of the NHS and, within it, it sets out the rights and responsibilities of patients, of staff, and also of the public."

She continued: "We're updating it on a range of measures, including really putting biological sex into the wording of the constitution in order to ensure that patience are treated with privacy, dignity and safety.

"But also, we're putting in measures such as Martha's rule."

Martha's rule allows patients to request an urgent review by a different team if they feel they are not receiving the right care.

When asked about how the decisions would be made, Ms Atkins said: "Where possible, we would want a person to be treated in the way that they would wish to be treated whilst balancing the wishes of others.

"The people running the ward have to take into account the views of everybody on that ward."

She continued: "There will be other factors at play, for example, someone who is nearing the end their life may have particular clinical needs, may need a particularly calm environment... all of these factors have to be taken into account.

"What we're saying is biological sex should be one of those factors."