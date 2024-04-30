Dramatic CCTV footage shows moment man was Tasered by police after boy, 14, killed in samurai sword attack

The Met Police Commissioner joins Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday and you can listen live from 8am on Global Player, the official LBC app - or send your question for the UK's top cop here

Dramatic doorbell footage has shown the moment the sword suspect was arrested. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a man was Tasered by police after a "horrific" sword attack in east London that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The doorbell camera footage shows the moment a man brandishing a long curved sword was brought to the ground by a brave police officer.

He can then be seen on the doorbell footage being held on the ground be a team of officers after the attack this morning in Hainault, east London.

Police said this afternoon the suspect was in hospital after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Hainault attack LIVE: Boy, 14, dies after being attacked in sword rampage - as man, 36 arrested

The moment the suspect was Tasered was captured on CCTV. Picture: Alamy

He is injured, and had not been interviewed yet.

Police added that they had not found any evidence of any previous convictions - despite "urgent and extensive checks".

A 14-year-old boy was killed in the sword rampage, the Met Police confirmed earlier.

The boy died a short while after being taken to hospital. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A man, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy

"My thoughts are with the injured, their families and the wider community," said Chief Supt Stuart Bell.

Police rushed to the scene shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning after a car drove into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area, near Hainault Tube station, Redbridge.

Police arrest a suspect at the scene. Picture: Alamy

Multiple people were then attacked, including three members of the public and two police officers.

Mr Bell said the suspect had been Tasered at the scene and arrested 22 minutes after the first call to police was made.

The man was seen in a confrontation with police before he was arrested. Picture: Alamy

Follow LIVE: Hainault critical incident LIVE: Boy, 13, dies after being attacked in sword rampage - as man, 36 arrested

The Met Police also confirmed two police officers are suffering with "significant injuries" and will require surgery.

Five people were injured in total, including the boy who lost his life. A 36-year-old man has been arrested.

The Met Police Commissioner joins Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday and you can listen live from 8am on Global Player, the official LBC app - or send your question for the UK's top cop here

The Met Police Commissioner joins Nick Ferrari tomorrow morning. Picture: LBC

"Do you believe in God?" Sword attacker's cries as he stood over body

A 36-year-old man has been arrested. Picture: Social Media

A local resident in Hainault said she saw a body on the ground as she hid by her window while a man wielding a sword shouted "do you believe in God?" outside her house.

The resident from Laing Close, who does not wish to be named, told the PA news agency she saw a man standing outside her home next to a body and wielding a sword in front of two unarmed police and an ambulance.

"He was wielding his sword trying to attack the police but then they sprayed him and he ran away," she said.

"He was shouting at the police 'do you believe in God?', also at the ambulance.

"We were very scared and trying to hide and not show ourselves through the window, because he was standing right next to our house and he could have seen us if he looked up.

"We were trying to hide but also at the same time taking video of him attacking the police, and of the body on the floor, so, yeah, we were very scared and we didn't know what to do."

Man with sword arrested after stabbings and attacks on police officers

Read More: Sword-wielding man arrested after multiple people stabbed and two police officers attacked near Tube station

The incident is not believed to be a "targeted attack", Bell added. "We are establishing the circumstances at the moment."

He went on to described the incident as "horrific".

"I cannot even begin to imagine how those affected must be feeling," he said.

"My thoughts are with the injured, their families and the wider community as we all begin to come to terms with what has happened and try to understand what has happened here.

"I know that there will be clearly and understandably a desire for answers and an explanation to what happened.

"Our investigation is in its very early stages and my officers are working right now to establish the full facts as a priority."

Police officers inside the cordon in Hainault, north east London, where a 36-year-old man wielding a sword was arrested after an attack on members of the public and two police officers. Picture date: Tuesday April 30, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Chief Supt Bell says the boys family are being supported by local specialist officers after the "horrific" events of this morning.

"Everyone at the Met is keeping them in their thoughts at this unimaginably difficult time."

He adds the events are "horrific" and police are trying to ascertain "the full facts as a priority".