Parasite found in water supply in Devon towns, as 'hundreds fall ill' with diarrhoea bug, and residents told to boil water

15 May 2024, 12:33

Cryptosporidium has been found in the water supply in Devon
Cryptosporidium has been found in the water supply in Devon. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

Hundreds of people in a picturesque south Devon town have fallen sick with a debilitating stomach bug, with a parasite found in the local water supply.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Many residents of the seaside town of Brixham have complained of diarrhoea, cramps, vomiting and nausea for days.

Health authorities believe they are suffering from cryptosporidiosis, caused by cryptosporidium, an intestinal parasite that can spread through contact with contaminated water.

It is unclear where the parasite came from, and how it got into the water supply.

Only 16 cases have been confirmed so far, and 70 more are under investigation. But many more locals have said they are suffering from symptoms.

Read more: Up to 10,000 hidden sewage pipes could be fuelling fivefold increase in fish deaths

Read more: Thames water set to hike your water bills by 44% as it battles to survive under billions of pounds of debt

Brixham
Brixham. Picture: Alamy

South West Water (SWW), the local water supplier, said at first that tests for cryptosporidium had come back negative - and urged locals to carry on drinking tap water.

But on Wednesday they admitted that "small traces of the organism" had been found. A spokesperson urged people in the villages of Brixham, Boohay, Kingswear and Roseland, as well as north-east Paignton, to boil their water.

That applied to water for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth, he said. The company will also hand out bottled water to residents of the affected areas.

SWW said: "We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will continue to keep customers and businesses updated."

'How has that happened?', asks James O'Brien, as Thames Water's announces plans for a £2bn shareholder payout by 2035

Local Facebook pages are full of comments from residents who are suffering from cryptosporidiosis symptoms.

A video posted online appears to show several workmen carrying out tests.

Tanya Matthews, who lives locally, wrote on Tuesday: "Southwest water are saying its very unlikely the water! Then went on to ask if I had been in the sea or a river.....no I have not.

"I also think the water tastes funny, been leaving a horrid taste in my mouth, so they are coming to test my water tomorrow. But say they can not test for crypto out of the tap because they would need a huge volume of water."

Sarah Bird, consultant in health protection at UKHSA South West, said: "At this stage a source has not been identified, and more information will be shared as soon as it is available. For most people, cryptosporidium symptoms can be managed at home without needing medical advice."

Posted by Maureen Wilkes on Wednesday, May 15, 2024

She added: "Anyone with a diarrhoeal illness should drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration and if they have severe symptoms like bloody diarrhoea, they should contact NHS 111 or their GP surgery.

"Please stay off school and work for 48 hours since the last episode of illness and away from swimming pools for 14 days after the last episode of illness."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

China Russia Putin

Putin says Russia is prepared to negotiate over Ukraine

Fabrice Moello (L) and Arnaud Garcia (R) were killed in yesterday's prison van ambush

Pictured: Police officers killed in ambush on prison van as manhunt for gang boss ‘The Fly’ intensifies

An innocent woman was shot in a north London street in front of terrified children

Moment innocent woman is gunned down in 'gangland drive-by' in north London street

A building damaged in the Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Ukrainian troops pull out of some areas and Zelensky postpones foreign trips

Russia Ukraine War Missiles

Russia says it downed 10 US-supplied missiles over Crimea as Blinken visits Kyiv

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs on Wednesday

Row over 'get out of jail free cards': Starmer mocks Sunak for banning rainbow lanyards in prison reform clash at PMQs

John Swinney said Rishi Sunak made "foolish" remarks about Scottish Nationalists

'Foolish and disrespectful' Sunak should apologise for Scottish Nationalism remarks, John Swinney tells LBC

Migrants have been returned to the UK from Ireland

Britain 'took back 50 migrants from Ireland', just months before Rishi Sunak said he was 'not interested' in returns

A patrol of gendarmes in France

Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers

Westminster Dog Show

Miniature poodle named Sage wins Westminster Kennel Club dog show

Phillip Schofield has posted on social media for the first time in a year.

Phillip Schofield breaks social media silence for first time in a year following This Morning exit

New Caledonia Unrest

French president convenes ministers to discuss violence in New Caledonia

Indonesia Flash Floods

Indonesia seeds clouds to block rainfall after floods killed at least 58 people

Croatia Marina Fire

Fire at a marina in Croatia destroys 22 boats but no injuries reported

British tourists triggered a health alert in Turkey after wading into the sea to scatter ashes

British tourists spark health alert in Turkey after wading into the sea to scatter dead relative's ashes

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians mark original ‘catastrophe’ with eyes on war in Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hungary CPAC

Dutch anti-Islam party on the verge of forming EU’s latest hard-right government

Family of killer whales (Orcinus orca) off Tarifa coast, Strait of Gibraltar, Costa de la Luz, Andalucia (Andalusia), Spain

Killer whales attack and sink couple's yacht, in latest in series of orca ramming attacks that are puzzling experts
The Royal Parks have called for a Regent’s Park Cycling route to be removed from sports apps after an 81-year-old woman was killed by a speeding cyclist. LBC spoke to crash victim Paula dos Santos

London is not a velodrome: Crash victim urges bikes to slow down - as cyclists inLondon is not a velodrome: Crash victim urges bikes to slow down - as cyclists in Regent's Park break speed limit
Mohamed Amra, known as The Fly, was freed in the deadly police van ambush.

Manhunt for prisoner ‘The Fly’ freed in ambush enters day two as tributes paid to victims and guards erupt into protest
Tool theft has risen considerably and tradesmen are calling for action

'I had £8,000 worth of tools stolen from my van and police did nothing - I'm urging them to crack down on thieves'
Biden

US to give one billion dollars in arms deal to Israel, congressional aides say

Welsh Water Authority Aims To Reduce Sewage Overflow Incidents

Up to 10,000 hidden sewage pipes could be fuelling fivefold increase in fish deaths

Russia has amassed over 500,000 troops on its front line with Ukraine

Russia 'amasses more than half a million troops on front line,' with outlook 'bleak' for Ukraine
Obese men were given money to lose weight

Obese men sent texts like 'avoid the kebab shop' and paid cash rewards for losing weight in 'Game of Stones'
Philippines China Disputed Shoal

Filipino activists, fishermen sail to disputed shoal in South China Sea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'
Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'
Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit