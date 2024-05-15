Irish tour rep was ‘raped at knifepoint’ by Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner, court hears

15 May 2024, 14:27

Christian Brueckner (L), Hazel (R)
Christian Brueckner (L), Hazel (R). Picture: Getty/Handout
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

An Irish tour guide was raped by the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, even after she told him that she was pregnant, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hazel Behan, 40, broke down as she recounted the incident at a court in Germany, as convicted rapist and paedophile Christian Brueckner stands trial.

Brueckner is accused of raping three women, as well as carrying out indecent assaults on children near where Madeleine went missing in 2007.

The allegations do not relate to the disappearance of the missing British girl.

Christian Brueckner
Christian Brueckner. Picture: Getty

Ms Behan told a court today how she returned to her flat in Praia da Roche, Portugal, in June 2004 after having an argument with her boyfriend.

Aged 20 at the time, she told the court in Braunschweig that she had been in an Irish bar before heading home on her own.

Ms Behan says she got into her bed alone, but was woken by someone in her flat calling her name - which she initially thought was her boyfriend before realising he did not have a key.

"I had such a fear which I have never experience and it felt as if all the blood in my body went to my feet," Ms Behan told the court.

She then said that she saw a man dressed in black holding a knife, who attacked her.

Read More: Madeleine McCann detective reveals bombshell tip-off that led police to identify prime suspect Christian Brueckner

Read More: Madeleine McCann's parents share heartbreaking message to mark her 21st birthday

"He pulled my head and said in English "Don’t f***ing scream or I will kill you", so that why I didn’t. It was all very quick," she went on.

"He pulled my hair, and then positioned my body so that he was behind me, he removed my trousers and underwear and I tried to turn round."

Ms Behan said she realised what was going to happen when she smelled what she described as fruity condoms, the court heard.

She even told her attacker that she was pregnant, but that did not stop him, the court heard.

The trial continues.

