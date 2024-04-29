LBC announces new flagship Sunday politics show with Lewis Goodall

29 April 2024, 09:20

Lewis Goodall will be hosting a politics show on Sundays starting 5th May at 10am
Lewis Goodall will be hosting a politics show on Sundays starting 5th May at 10am. Picture: LBC
LBC

By LBC

Sunday with Lewis Goodall starts 5th May at 10am on LBC and Global Player, the official LBC app.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We are pleased to announce LBC presenter and The News Agents co-host Lewis Goodall will front a new flagship Sunday morning politics show, Sunday with Lewis Goodall, starting Sunday 5th May, at 10am until 12 noon.

The agenda-setting show will interview the biggest names in politics, covering the latest news and incisive analysis.

Lewis also co-hosts the chart-topping Global Original podcast The News Agents and now moves from Friday evenings to a key Sunday politics slot on the UK’s most popular news talk station, LBC.

Sunday with Lewis Goodall starts 5th May at 10am on LBC and Global Player, the official LBC app.

Lewis Goodall, host of Sunday with Lewis Goodall, said: “2024 is a huge year in British politics and globally too. With an election looming here, in the US and more beyond, I couldn’t be more excited to launch a new flagship Sunday show on LBC. We want it to be the go to destination to get your political news at the weekend and set the agenda for the week to come, with top interviews and analysis, on the ground reporting and some fun along the way. With so many elections to come, how could it be otherwise? I can’t wait.”

Tom Cheal, LBC’s Senior Managing Editor, said: “Lewis is one of the brightest and savviest journalists in British broadcasting and I am delighted he’s bringing his unmatched insight and analysis to Sunday mornings on LBC. In a huge year for politics, there’s no one better to guide audiences through the election campaign and its aftermath, tackling all the big issues with leading politicians and of course, LBC’s brilliant callers.”

In addition to listening live to Sunday with Lewis Goodall, audiences can listen back on demand at any time on Global Player, the official LBC app.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Spain Politics

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will continue in office

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announces he will not resign after corruption allegations against his wife

France Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Gérard Depardieu is facing fresh claims of sexual assault.

French actor Gérard Depardieu, 75, placed ‘in custody over sexual assault claims’

Kenya Dam Bursts

Dam collapse in Kenya kills 40, officials say

More travel chaos is expected over the Bank Holiday

Worst times to travel over Bank Holiday revealed as 16 million cars to hit roads and more rail strikes planned

San Diego Zoo Pandas

Pair of giant pandas set to travel from China to San Diego Zoo

Heiress Mint Butterfield went missing in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco.

Missing teen of tech billionaire found alive and in back of van a week after vanishing as man arrested for kidnapping

Billy Vunipola

England rugby star arrested in Majorca after being involved in 'violent incident' in Spanish pub

Peter Smith was injured in a shark attack in Tobago on Friday.

British tourist attacked by shark off Caribbean beach is ‘aware and able to communicate’

Maciej Olszewski filmed the driver in Torquay

Shocking moment Evri driver is caught throwing parcels onto the street as horrified customer watches on

Australia Church Stabbings

Teenagers plotted to attack Jewish people after Sydney stabbing, police say

Temperatures are expected to soar this week

Exact date UK to be as hot as Ibiza this week as temperatures soar after cold snap

Cheryl Fergison has opened up about her battle with womb cancer.

‘I thought I’d die’: EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison reveals secret womb cancer battle

Vouchers to replace cash for disability benefits claimants under Tory welfare shake-up

Vouchers and social care packages to replace cash for disability benefits claimants under Tory welfare shake-up

The Jewish man was allegedly targeted by a group of four men in Stamford Hill.

Shocking moment four men 'try to force Jewish pedestrian into car boot' in North London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Esther Rantzen has said she will 'open a bottle of champagne live on air' if an assisted dying vote goes ahead

Dame Esther Rantzen says she will 'open a bottle of champagne live on air' if assisted dying vote goes ahead
George Gilbey's mum has revealed her son's final words to her.

Gogglebox star George Gilbey's mother reveals his final words to her before his death

Russia Journalists Detained

Russian journalists jailed on ‘extremism’ charges for alleged Navalny group work

Humza Yousaf is set to quit as Scotland's First Minister amid SNP meltdown

High Noon for Humza Yousaf: Scotland's First Minister poised to quit in midday statement amid SNP meltdown
Japan Politics

Japanese ruling party loses three seats after mass corruption scandal exposed

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech in central London, Friday April 19, 2024. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)

Vouchers to replace cash for disability benefits claimants under Tory welfare shake-up

Storm damaged home

Tornadoes kill four people in Oklahoma

A series of raids on migrants earmarked for deportation to Rwanda will start on Monday, reports claim.

Rwanda raids to begin on Monday with Government set to detain dozens ahead of deportation flights
Sir Keir Starmer has promised a mental health "overhaul" as he welcomed defector and NHS psychiatrist Dan Poulter to his party.

Labour promises mental health 'overhaul' after NHS psychiatrist defected to party from Tories
Alex Salmond says that Alba Party MSP Ash Regan will lay down her terms to keep Humza Yousaf as First Minister on Monday.

Alex Salmond says Alba's Ash Reagan will lay down terms to prop up Humza Yousaf in due course

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit