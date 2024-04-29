LBC announces new flagship Sunday politics show with Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall will be hosting a politics show on Sundays starting 5th May at 10am. Picture: LBC

By LBC

Sunday with Lewis Goodall starts 5th May at 10am on LBC and Global Player, the official LBC app.

We are pleased to announce LBC presenter and The News Agents co-host Lewis Goodall will front a new flagship Sunday morning politics show, Sunday with Lewis Goodall, starting Sunday 5th May, at 10am until 12 noon.

The agenda-setting show will interview the biggest names in politics, covering the latest news and incisive analysis.

Lewis also co-hosts the chart-topping Global Original podcast The News Agents and now moves from Friday evenings to a key Sunday politics slot on the UK’s most popular news talk station, LBC.

Lewis Goodall, host of Sunday with Lewis Goodall, said: “2024 is a huge year in British politics and globally too. With an election looming here, in the US and more beyond, I couldn’t be more excited to launch a new flagship Sunday show on LBC. We want it to be the go to destination to get your political news at the weekend and set the agenda for the week to come, with top interviews and analysis, on the ground reporting and some fun along the way. With so many elections to come, how could it be otherwise? I can’t wait.”

Tom Cheal, LBC’s Senior Managing Editor, said: “Lewis is one of the brightest and savviest journalists in British broadcasting and I am delighted he’s bringing his unmatched insight and analysis to Sunday mornings on LBC. In a huge year for politics, there’s no one better to guide audiences through the election campaign and its aftermath, tackling all the big issues with leading politicians and of course, LBC’s brilliant callers.”

In addition to listening live to Sunday with Lewis Goodall, audiences can listen back on demand at any time on Global Player, the official LBC app.