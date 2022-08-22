The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall: episodes, how to listen & more

The News Agents: Global's new world news podcast. Picture: The News Agents

By LBC

The News Agents podcast is set to launch on Tuesday 30 August, with new episodes every weekday afternoon on Global Player.

Three of the UK's top journalists lift the curtain on the news that impacts our lives, and talk to the decision makers behind the headlines.

They're not just here to tell us what's happening, but exactly why...

The News Agents is a brand new daily news podcast hosted by the UK's top journalists Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

Launching on Global Player on Tuesday 30th August, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel will host new episodes every Monday to Thursday, with Lewis Goodall fronting every Friday.

Maitlis, Sopel and Goodall will lift the curtain on big news topics in the UK, the US and beyond, from politics to culture and everything in between.

The podcast will feature interviews with the decision makers behind the headlines, providing exclusive insights into both breaking news and long-running stories.

Alongside its audio content, The News Agents will cut through the noise with an innovative daily news hub, hosting sharp video journalism and explainers on its social media channels:

@thenewsagents on Instagram and TikTok

and @newsagentspod on Twitter

@thenewsagentsofficial on Facebook and on YouTube

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel will present the new politics podcast. Picture: Global

As Global's Analysis & Investigations Editor, Goodall will supercharge this high-impact content. Emily and Jon will present the podcast together every Monday to Thursday.

Lewis will lead the investigative journalism and be a big presence for the podcast’s on-the-ground reporting, as well as hosting solo every Friday.

The hosts join Global from the BBC, where Maitlis hosted Newsnight, Goodall was Newsnight's Policy Editor and Sopel was the corporation’s North America Editor.

Lewis Goodall will also be Analysis & Investigations Editor for Global. Picture: Global

Emily Maitlis said: "It’s a joy to be reunited with the Americast team and see what we can do with an even broader brief. A mixture of explanation, observation and a cool hard look at the things that just don’t add up."

Jon Sopel said: “There's plenty of news out there. And no shortage of shouting. But calm, quizzical reflection on the decisions shaping our world? Not so much. And I am really excited to be part of this exciting new venture.”

Lewis Goodall said: “The hunger for innovation and new ways of telling stories is growing every day, as the news comes ever faster and becomes ever more complicated. What a team and adventure this promises to be.”

James Rea, Director of Broadcasting and Content at Global, said: “Emily, Jon and Lewis are world-class broadcasters and journalists, and we’re thrilled to reveal the first details of their brand-new podcast with Global today. The News Agents promises to cut through the noise, combining astute analysis and explanation of the day's news, investigative reporting and high impact interviews, brought to life across Global Player and our social platforms.”

The News Agents will be available every weekday afternoon, listen and subscribe on Global Player.

When is the News Agents podcast released?

Launching on Tuesday 30th August, there will be new episodes of the News Agents podcast every Monday to Friday.

How can I listen to the News Agents podcast?

You can listen and subscribe to the News Agents podcast on Global Player.

Who hosts the News Agents podcast?

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel join Global from the BBC to present the News Agents podcast every Monday to Thursday, with Lewis Goodall presenting every Friday.

Who produces the News Agents podcast?

This podcast is a Persephonica production for Global. Persephonica’s founder, Dino Sofos, is the podcast’s executive producer. Sofos is behind some of the UK's most successful news podcasts, including Brexitcast, Americast and the daily Newscast.

What is the News Agents podcast about?