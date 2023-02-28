Breaking News

Fresh Tube strike as RMT calls more action over pensions and jobs row for Budget Day

Mick Lynch has called another strike. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

London is facing another Underground strike after the RMT called a walk-out on March 15 to coincide with Tube drivers walking out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The RMT blamed London Underground for imposing 600 job losses at stations and claimed it had "refused to rule out attacks on pensions or ripping up agreements on conditions of work".

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members will never accept job losses, attacks on their pensions or changes to working conditions in order to pay for a funding cut which is the government's political decision.

"Tube workers provide an essential service to the capital, making sure the city can keep moving and work long hours in demanding roles.

"In return they deserve decent pensions, job security and good working conditions and RMT will fight and tooth nail to make sure that's what they get."

Read more: March 2023 strike dates: Who will be striking and when this month?

Mick Lynch has called another strike. Picture: Alamy

They will walk out on Budget Day - when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will unveil his new spending plans. Aslef had already called a Tube driver strike for that day.

Some 100,000 civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services union are also planning to strike on Budget Day over jobs, pay and pensions.

The union said that while Transport for London (TfL) is facing funding cuts, it has imposed those cuts on the RMT's members "instead of standing up to ministers".

Aslef previously said: "We are always prepared to discuss and negotiate on changes, but our members want an unequivocal commitment from TfL that management will not continue to force through detrimental changes without agreement.

"Unless they are prepared to work with us, and accept that changes have to come by agreement, and bring real benefits to staff, rather than just cuts and cost savings, this will be only the first day of action in a protracted dispute."